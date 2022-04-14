Whitley County to have new voting machines for primary election

WHITLEY COUNTY—Voters in Whitley County will be voting on new machines when it comes to the May 17 Primary Election.
Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis said that the election department at the clerk’s office decided it was time to upgrade to new machines before this year’s primary election.
“The reason we got new machines is because our machines were old to where you could not get new parts for them, so we decided to upgrade to new machines and that’s what we have done for the May Primary Election,” she said. “The new machines seem to be fantastic. We’ll know more after the May Primary.”
The new machines will have paper ballots that voters will fill out, as was done before in Whitley County, and then will be fed into a machine to be scanned and stored in case of an issue arising and there is a need for ballots to be recounted.
“Their paper ballot will be printed and they will vote on it and scan it in, basically like they always have in the past,” Willis said.
Willis said that voters will need to bring their driver’s license or an official state identification card when they arrive at the polls on Election Day, as those will be scanned to print off the correct ballot for each voter based on their district.
“When you scan those driver’s licenses, it will print the correct ballot based on district you live in,” Willis said, adding that she believes this will also leave less room for error on Election Day.
Willis hopes that the new machines will be more efficient and doesn’t expect voters to have any trouble when they get to the polls on Election Day but said any voters who feel inclined may visit the election department at the clerk’s office in Williamsburg where a demonstration will be on display for those wishing to give it a try before entering their votes on May 17.
“They certainly don’t have to,” Willis said. “The new machines are very voter-friendly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.