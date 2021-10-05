Whitley County tax rates remain nearly the same

WHITLEY COUNTY — Residents in Whitley County won’t have to worry about an increase in their county taxes this year, as members of the fiscal court approved the tax rates set by taxing districts throughout Whitley County during their monthly meeting Wednesday.
“The county’s rate is remaining the same as it was last year on all items,” noted Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. following presentations from the county’s extension office, library, and health department.
“Largely all the rates are the same,” White added. “I think maybe some minor adjustments to the library, went down in real estate and went up a little in motor vehicle.”
Library Director Greg Meadors presented the library’s tax rates to the court. He said the library board had met and set its real property tax rate to 5 cents per $100 of assessed value, personal property to 5.57 cents, and the motor vehicle rate to 2 cents.
Extension Agent Stacy White presented the tax rates on behalf of the Whitley County Extension Center, which remained unchanged from last year’s rates of 5.3 cents for real property, 12.87 cents for personal property and 1.39 cents for motor vehicles.
Health Department Directory Marcy Rein presented the health department’s tax rates, which again all remained unchanged from last year’s rates of 4 cents.
The court also approved an ordinance amending the county’s budget. White said the largest cause of the amendment changes were due to the funds the county had received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“It’s probably the biggest budget amendment I think I’ve ever been apart of,” he said, also noting the amendment included flex funds used for upcoming road blacktopping projects, as well.
A little later on in the meeting, the court approved a contract between the fiscal court and Stites & Harbison, PLLC. White said the agreement comes at the recommendation of County Attorney Bob Hammons, and that it would see the law practice act as an advisor of sorts on how to properly spend money received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
While the federal government has granted huge sums of money to school districts, city governments, and county governments throughout the country, White said not a lot of guidance on what the money can be used for had been given.
“So, this group would sign-on as a financial advisor and a legal advisor to help us negotiate those treasury regulations,” he explained. “And for 1.5 percent and being able to pay out of the grant proceeds, we would be able to rely on them to advise us and defend us in what action we take,” he added, saying he believed the 1.5 percent fee was justifiable.
The court also approved a contract agreement between the court and Codell Construction Company for repairs to the Whitley County Judicial Center. The center sustained water damage resulting from a leak this past summer. White said county officials had been working for months to get the agreement put together and that because it was deemed an emergency situation, the project did not have to be put up for bid.
“We are only subject to the deductible portion of our policy,” said White. “Most of this contract will be carried out directly between the construction company and those contractors.”
White said court officials had been using the courtroom in the Whitley County Courthouse a few days a week to conduct district court while courtroom in the judicial center has been out of service.
“We’ve tried to accommodate them to try to help keep the wheels of justice moving during this process and keep the court system open to the public,” White said.
In other county business:
-Whitely County Sheriff Todd Shelley provided his department's monthly report for the month of August. Shelley said his department answered 1,133 complaints, had 87 criminal arrests, worked 40 motor vehicle collisions and opened 36 criminal cases.
-The court approved resolution 2021-09, which allows the county to apply for and utilize funding through Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Illegal Dump Grant Program in an effort to clean dump sites throughout the county. Solid Waste Coordinator Amber Owens said the county had been utilizing the program for years, and noted she had not received any applications to have dumpsites cleaned. The deadline to apply is November 1.
-The court approved resolution 2021-10, which sees the court able to utilize resources through the 2022 Litter Abatement Grant. White said the grant helps fund the county’s Litter Lieutenants Program, as well as its inmate labor program which cleans litter from the side of county roadways.
-The court approved the second-reading of a petition to adopt Four Winds Road into the county road system.
-The court approved the first-reading of a petition to rename Lillie Lane to Creak Estates Drive.
