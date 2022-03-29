Whitley County student wins scholarship as Ag Athlete of the Year

FRANKFORT – Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles applauded six Kentucky high school student-athletes involved in agriculture for being named the 2022 Kentucky High School Athletic Association-Kentucky Department of Agriculture Ag Athletes of the Year.
“Both athletics and agriculture can teach teamwork, leadership, patience, accountability and respect,” Commissioner Quarles said. “These skills not only help you through life, but can also translate to a successful academic career. At the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, we realize the importance of a solid educational foundation to create great success in life, whether that education is through a four-year institution or a trade school. We are pleased to join our partners at the KHSAA to reward scholarships to the Commonwealth’s best young athletes and agriculturists.”
The 2022 Ag Athletes of the Year were named at a ceremony during the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen® State Basketball Tournament on March 17 at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Two $2,000 scholarships and four $1,000 scholarships were awarded. The honorees are:
Outstanding Ag Athlete of the Year: Brynn Cooper, Spencer County ($2,000)
Outstanding Ag Athlete of the Year: William Hunt, Marion County ($2,000)
Chelsey Logan, Whitley County
Robert Bowman III, Lincoln County
Grace Gough, Union County
Luke Nesler, Graves County
Ninety-five student-athletes, 59 females and 36 males, applied for the 2022 Ag Athlete Awards, and a committee selected the winners. The one-time scholarships, payable to an institution of higher learning, are awarded to high school seniors involved in athletics and agriculture who plan on continuing their education at a two- or four-year institution or trade school.
The scholarships are supported by the “Ag Tag” Fund, which is financed by voluntary donations from Kentucky motorists when they buy or renew their farm vehicle license plates. Last year, Kentucky farmers donated a record-breaking $731,627 to the Ag Tag Program. The scholarships are just one way the funds are used to support Kentucky’s agriculture youth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.