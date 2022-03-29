Whitley County student wins scholarship as Ag Athlete of the Year

The 2022 Kentucky High School Athletic Association-Kentucky Department of Agriculture Ag Athletes of the Year were honored at a ceremony during the KHSAA Boys' Sweet Sixteen® State Basketball Tournament on March 17. Pictured are, from left, KDA employees Lashley Stith and Elizabeth Gordon, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles, and scholarship recipients, Robert Bowman III, Brynn Cooper, William Hunt, Luke Nesler, and Chelsey Logan. Not present was scholarship recipient Grace Gough. | Photo courtesy Brendon Miller, KHSAA