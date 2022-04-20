Whitley County student announced Grandparent of the Year essay contest winner

WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County winner of the 2021-2022 Grandparent of the Year essay contest has been announced by the Whitley Area Retired Teachers Association (WARTA). This year’s winner is Jerica Wilson, a fifth grade student in Georgette Vanover’s classroom at Whitley East Elementary School.
Jerica is among thousands of Kentucky fifth-graders who participated in the 21st annual essay competition. Students submitted essays answering the question “Why My Grandparent should be the AARP Kentucky Grandparent of the Year” to their fifth-grade teachers who selected the school’s winner.
Winning school entries were then submitted to the local Retired Teachers Association where a committee selected the county winner.
In her winning essay, Jerica chose to recognize her grandmother Peggy Wilson; she titled her essay, “My Amazing Grandparent.” In her opening paragraph explaining why her mamaw should be the AARP/KRTA of the year, Jerica commented, “She took me into her family when she did not have to.” In a later paragraph she stated, “Our blood family wouldn’t take us so she stepped in. She pushes me to be the best; I’m very thankful to have her!”
The essay competition is a unique way to recognize the significant contributions that older Kentuckians make toward shaping the lives and values of youth across the Commonwealth. Across the country and in Kentucky, an increasing number of adults 50 and over are the primary caregivers to minor children. The 2010 census showed nearly 87,000 children in Kentucky live with grandparents who are responsible for their day to day care. While contending with their own issues, many grandparents are raising grandchildren because their children are facing their own difficulties. Despite the hurdles and challenges, the grandchildren appear by and large to do well, new research has found. Across the nation, an estimated 3 million older adults are raising their grandchildren.
When asked why he thinks his school continues to win the AARP/KRTA Grandparent Essay, Mike Partin, principal at East Elementary stated, “This is personal for me. I was raised by my grandparents.”
The Whitley Area Retired Teachers’ Association (WARTA) is pleased to recognize and commend Jerica Wilson and her grandmother Peggy Wilson, as well as 5th grade teacher Georgette Vanover and Principal Mike Partin.
