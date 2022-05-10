WHITLEY COUNTY — For the first time in years, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department received a 100% clean audit under the former Sheriff Todd Shelley.
State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance. The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses. The former sheriff’s financial statement fairly presented the taxes charged, credited and paid for the period of May 16, 2020 through April 15, 2021.
Whitley County Sheriff’s Facebook page also said, “Carrie Baker is the office staff supervisor. She works diligently to ensure all of our bookkeeping is done and budgets are balanced.” They then called for those from the community to join them in congratulating Baker on her hard work.
