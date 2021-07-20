WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Health Department has reported 41 new COVID-19 cases for last week, a 61.5 percent increase from the previous week.
Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein noted that Whitley County will likely be in the red zone this week after this increase in cases.
“The uptick in cases is directly related to unvaccinated people coming into close contact with infected people,” said Rein. “There’s been a feeling that everyone wants to get back to normal and put this pandemic behind us. It’s not going to work until more people get vaccinated.”
There are currently 64 active cases of COVID-19 in the county and two hospitalizations.
Rein said vaccination appointments have dropped significantly not only at the health department but with other providers in the community as well, despite only 32.1 percent of Whitley Countians being fully vaccinated.
“While our vaccination rates are low, we are going to continue to see cases,” she said.
Rein said that for those who are not fully vaccinated, wearing a mask is important to keep yourself safe. She also encourages those with serious health conditions to continue wearing a mask, even if they are fully vaccinated.
“If you have a condition that suppresses your immune system or you take medication that does that, I would wear a good quality mask even if you are fully vaccinated,” she said. “Just like before, people should wash their hands frequently and stay home if they feel ill or think they might have been in contact with someone with COVID-19.”
“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and it’s our best way to put the pandemic in our past,” Rein added.
Rein said that side effects of the vaccine are typically mild and go away within a few days with serious side effects being rare.
“The CDC and the FDA monitor and review reports of adverse reactions very closely,” she said. “They still recommend everyone at least 12 years old should get vaccinated because the risks of getting COVID-19 infection is much much higher than any risk from the vaccine.
“I have heard that some people wonder what the point of a vaccine is if you can still get COVID-19 infection—the vaccines are extremely effective compared to a lot of other vaccines for other diseases. If you are fully vaccinated and still get COVID-19, it’s called a breakthrough case. Those are uncommon, but expected since no vaccine is 100 percent. What they’ve found is that if you have a breakthrough case, your you tend to be less ill and are much less likely to die. Overwhelmingly the people hospitalized for COVID-19 right now are unvaccinated.”
For anyone who is unsure if they should get the vaccine or has questions, Rein suggests speaking with their healthcare provider. The Whitley County Health Department is also available to answer questions people have about the vaccine at 606-549-3380. Rein said that employers, organizations or groups who would like the health department to come do a vaccine clinic, may also call the health department.
To find a vaccination site nearest you, visit www.vaccinefinder.org. You can also text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.
