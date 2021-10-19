Whitley County School District vaccinated employees will receive $200 per incentive program

WHITLEY COUNTY - Teachers, administrators, bus drivers and all other fully vaccinated Whitley County School District employees will receive an additional $200 thanks to a state incentive program and actions taken by the school board Thursday evening.
During the school board’s monthly meeting, board members approved matching a $100 incentive being offered to fully vaccinated public school employees by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE). Last month, the KDE announced plans to use up to $8.8 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to provide the $100 incentive to public school employees who have been fully vaccinated by December 1, 2021.
For the sake of clarity, board member Kenneth Carr asked if the incentive would be available to those employees who may be between their first and second doses of a vaccine come the December 1 deadline. Superintendent John Siler responded that as far as he understood the KDE’s decision, employees needed to be fully vaccinated by December. Siler confirmed the program would retroactively include all fully vaccinated employees. Carr then stressed his desire to make the incentive widely known throughout the district as quickly as possible.
“We actually counted it up, if they started now, they would get their second shot a month from now, which would be right around the middle of November,” noted Siler, who also said the district would take measures in making sure the program is widely known.
“I’m going to make a motion that we approve the vaccine incentive match program for fully-vaccinated employees with the hope that we can do something to curb COVID in our district,” said the school board’s chair Brenda Hill. Carr seconded the motion before it was unanimously approved.
In another effort to help curb the spread of COVID within the school district, the board also took advantage of some recently granted leniency provided by the state in the form of approving a motion that would grant Siler the authority to place specific schools and classrooms on virtual remote learning should the need arise. This decision would prevent Siler from having to place the entire district on virtual learning should an outbreak occur in a classroom or school. Now Siler has the ability to close those specific schools or classrooms in which the positive case was found.
“Hopefully we won’t need this. Like I said prior to the board meeting, our local health department posted only eight new COVID cases today (Thursday), which was a significant drop from last Thursday, a week ago,” said Siler. “I know the board has spoke openly about the importance of having our students back in classrooms in person. We have been able to do that,” he added, also noting that as of last Friday (Whitley County was on Fall Break this past week) the district has had 42 days of in-person learning so far this school year.
In other school district business, the board:
-Approved an audit of the district’s 2020-2021 annual financial report and balance sheet. The district received no comments of concern on the audit. Highlights include $52.7 million in revenues and other financial sources, a $1.8 million increase from last year’s figure, and an approximate $7 million increase from 2017’s total. The majority of the district’s expenditures (around 63 percent) have been spent on instructional purposes. The audit found the district had a contingency of 4.96 percent built into last year’s budget, the state requires a minimum of 2 percent. The audit also found the district’s facilities to be in excellent shape.
-Approved a memorandum of agreement between the district and KDE for a $50,000 Grow Your Own Grant received by the school district to be used in establishing a teaching and learning career pathway at Whitley County High School.
-Approved a memorandum of agreement for the Gear Up Promise Zone 2.0 Grant through Berea College. The school district had been involved with a prior version of the grant before the end of its cycle. The purpose of the grant is to implement programing aimed at assisting first-generation, low-income students starting their seventh-grade year. The program provides students opportunities to visit college campuses, help with filling out FASFA forms and more in the effort of setting them up for a successful transition into post high school life.
-Approved the BG2, BG3 and construction documents for the Whitley North Elementary School HVAC replacement project. The documents will now be sent to KDE for its approval on the project that will see the school’s 26-year-old HVAC system replaced. Pending KDE’s approval, the board also approved sending out a base bid that will replace the system with a newer similar system and two alternate bids. The first alternate bid would instead see a geo-thermal system installed to replace the old system, while the second alternate bid would see the school’s lighting replaced with LEDs further improving the energy efficiency of the building. The project’s construction cost is expected to come in at $3.3 million, while the project cost are estimated at $3,727,870.
-Approved the BG2, BG3 and construction documents for the Oak Grove Elementary School cafeteria expansion project, that would increase the cafeteria’s seating area by approximately 1,500 square feet. Similar to the Whitley North project, the board also approved sending the project out to bid pending KDE’s approval of the aforementioned documents. The project’s construction costs are expected to be $528,000, while the total project costs including soft costs is estimated to be $620,805.
-Approved the KDE version of AIA Document-2007 between the board and Insulated Roofing Contractors, Subchapter S Corporation for the middle school’s roof repair project. The project was approved during last month’s board meeting, but Siler said the board’s attorney had recommend some revisions. Siler said officials are hopeful to have construction started on the 92,000 square foot roof before Christmas, but because of the incoming winter weather, he said he expected the project to continue into the spring.
-Approved recessing the school board’s meeting to enter into a special meeting of the Whitley County School District Finance Corporation to approve a resolution allowing the corporation to issue revenue refunding bonds. Acting as board members of the corporation (school boards are prohibited from having long-term debt), officials hope to refund a bond issued in 2014, which would be similar to refinancing a loan, except the life-span of the bond would remain unchanged. Bob Tarvin with RSA Advisors informed the board that it was currently paying 3.9 percent interest rate on the 2014 bond series. He said that if his firm were able to lock-in an interest rate of around 1.85 percent, the board could save an estimated $70,000 a year for the next 11 years (around $922,000 in net savings, $830,000 in present value savings) by refinancing the series now with a new bond and paying off the existing bond. Tarvin said the agreement between the two sides would stipulate that his firm would not sale the bond unless it was able to first lock-in the required interest rate.
