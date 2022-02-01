Whitley County School District makes plans for possible bus driver shortage

WHITLEY COUNTY—The Whitley County School District has released plans for tackling a possible bus driver shortage in the future.
“In the last few years it has been commonplace to hear about bus driver shortages throughout our state and the nation,” the district wrote in a post. “In our district we have been fortunate to be able to have drivers to cover all of our routes but that is becoming increasingly hard to do. We recognize that many of our students and their parents are very dependent on the district to transport their children and we are committed to exploring every avenue to ensure that we can continue to do just that. Our transportation department has been developing a plan to keep our buses rolling during the pandemic.”
Due to a shortage in substitute bus drivers, the district said that in the event that a bus driver does have to be out, some bus drivers may be asked to drive two routes in both the morning and the afternoon.
“Once the driver has picked up all their students from their regular route and dropped them off at school, the driver would then begin picking up students on the second bus route covering for the driver that is out sick,” the post read.
Those students being picked up on the driver’s second route would get picked up 40-50 minutes later than normal and would be arriving to school later, as well.
“We anticipate that delayed routes would start picking up students around 7:25 a.m. and drop students off at their school around 8:20 a.m.,” the post said. “If your child is on one of the delayed routes, they will not be counted tardy and they will have the opportunity to eat a late breakfast.”
To communicate to families that their child will be getting picked up later than usual, the district will use the Alert Call System—the same system used when school is canceled. With this system, the district will send an alert call to homes of those students that ride on the bus that will be delayed to let parents know that they do not need to send their child to the bus until a later time. The district said that in most cases this call would go out to parents prior to 6:00 a.m.
“It is very important that your child’s school have up to date phone numbers so that you receive the alert call notifying you that your child’s bus will be delayed,” the post read, asking that parents/guardians contact their child’s school and update their contact information in the event that their contact numbers have changed.
“We are nearing our 100th day of in-person instruction in the district,” the post went on to say. “This would not have been possible without the school district, parents, and community members working jointly to overcome the obstacles that have come as a result of the pandemic. We appreciate the support and understanding of everyone as we continue to work to navigate our way through these challenging times.”
