WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County School District employees will be getting raises, after a vote by the Board of Education in a special-called meeting Monday.
Several classified positions will see an 8% raise for the 2022/2023 fiscal year. Those positions include instructional assistants, office managers, attendance clerks, secretaries, receptionists, bookkeepers, bus drivers, bus mechanics, monitors, custodians, maintenance workers, maintenance technicians, classified technology and network technicians, security guards, cafeteria managers, clerks and cooks.
All other employees will see a 4% raise beginning July 1, 2022.
The board said they were proud of how teachers and other staff have handled the past two years during the pandemic, and felt they deserved the raise.
Board members unanimously approved the raises.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.