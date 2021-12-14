WHITLEY COUNTY - The Whitley County School District and Partners for Education at Berea College are once again teaming up for the benefit of local students through a Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) grant.
The two had been partnered through the same grant for the previous six years, Superintendent John Siler said during Thursday’s monthly board meeting. Siler said the original grant life’s cycle had ended, but that school district officials had reapplied for the grant and were selected as one of its awardees.
Through the grant, officials with Partners for Education to work with various postsecondary institutions and other community organizations through a set of programs that “support a sustainable college-going culture,” says its website.
The website goes on to say that the programs and services provided will be aligned to accomplish the goals of lifting educational aspirations, building academic skills, connecting academics to college and career, and engaging parents as partners.
“They do a lot of really good things for our kids and we were really happy to get that grant,” Siler said Thursday, noting how the grant sees intervention teachers and career navigators set up in the school district.
Siler said those officials will then begin working with students in their seventh-grade year in an effort of setting them up for success following their high school graduation. Students are taken on trips to college campuses for visits, receive help with FASFA paperwork and more through the program.
Later in Thursday’s meeting, school board members discussed the district’s Nutrition and Physical Activity Report which will be featured on the district’s website throughout the month of December. Siler said the report is posted each year and that it solicits the opinions of parents and community members. Officials will also meet with school principals and teachers throughout the district getting their opinions and perspectives on the district’s nutrition plan, as well. After that, officials will convene to look over all of the data collected and make changes accordingly.
As is customary with the board’s December meeting with the exception of last year, board members later moved downstairs of the Board of Education’s Central Office to hear presentations on the district’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan and from various program directors. Guests were provided refreshments and hors d'oeuvres courtesy of Veronica Carmical and students in her culinary classes.
While addressing various school officials from throughout the district, Siler commended the collective effort by the district employees in achieving nearly 80 days of in-person learning so far this school year. Siler said he knew he was speaking on behalf of all board members when he told the group of school leaders how much they have adapted to the changes brought on by the pandemic.
In other school district news:
-The board approved renewing Imperial Property Services, LLC’s bid for mowing services for the 2022 mowing season.
