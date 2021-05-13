WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County Board of Education approved 139 students to "redo" the 2020-2021 school year.
In a special-called meeting on Tuesday evening, the members unanimously voted to allow the students, who had requested to do so, to repeat this school year next year.
Under Senate Bill 128 students were able to take advantage of the Supplemental School Year Program and had until May 1 to request to take part in the program. Whitley County School District had 139 students make the request.
Superintendent John Siler said this was a higher number than the school district had originally discussed, but felt that parents and students realized how difficult of a year it was and wanted to use this opportunity to receive the instruction they needed to be successful.
Siler said the two highest grade levels with the request were kindergarten and first grade. He noted those are so foundational in a student's education.
Eight seniors also requested to do the year over again.
Siler and the district also recognized two teachers who have gone the extra mile for students and community. Lauren Lawson, a first grade teacher at Whitley East Elementary, and Amanda Long, a kindergarten teacher at Whitley North, were honored for their willingness to step up to the challenge of teaching virtually this year.
Siler said that when planning for virtual instruction before the school year began, the district thought the students would be in-person a lot sooner than they ended up being. Lawson and Long were approached to offer virtual assistance and give up their classroom.
While virtual instruction lasted for the entire district longer than expected, Siler wanted to honor Lawson and Long for putting kids first when making their decisions and being team players.
In other business, the Whitley County School District approved an agreement with Dataseam. The partnership allows for junior students to take part in an apprenticeship program.
