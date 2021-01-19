WHITLEY COUNTY - The Whitley County Board of Education has entered into a contract with a familiar architectural firm for the building of district’s future Career and Technical Education (CTE) building.
On Thursday evening, the school board first approved a motion accepting a letter of interest from RossTarrant Architects in building the new CTE building. The letter comes after an advertisement for bid was published by the school district.
Superintendent John Siler said the school district and architectural firm have had a working relationship for more than two decades.
“They’re very knowledgable of our district and all of our buildings. They’ve been the architect on most of our buildings, all the recent buildings over the last 20-25 years,” Siler said. “They just provide a great service. They’re a phone call or an email away,” he added noting how quickly the firm typically responds.
A motion was then passed approving the contract between the school district and RossTarrant.
Board attorney, Tim Crawford, reviewed the contract prior to the motion’s passage, and said the paperwork contained all modifications required by the Department of Education.
Once the contract was approved, the board passed a motion approving a site survey be conducted on the future site of Whitley County’s new Career and Technical Education building.
Thursday’s meeting also saw Siler address the board with a presentation regarding the district’s 2021-2022 draft budget.
Siler said that he and other Kentucky superintendents were previously in a meeting with State Senator Robert Stiver. Siler said Stivers shared concerns regarding possible future budget cuts.
Despite the uncertainty of future funding, Siler said the 2021-2022 draft budget did see the school district meet its two-percent contingency requirement set forth by the state.
“We also are going to be able to continue allocating $100 per pupil to our schools for their site-based funding,” Siler added.
The school site-base funding is used by teachers around the district for additional supplies needed in the classroom to help educate students.
The draft budget also sees the district able to match future KETS (Kentucky Education Technology Systems) funds, which helped the district purchase enough Google Chromebooks this past fall, it was able to provide every student in the district with one.
Siler said Deputy Superintendent Paula Rickett had also worked with the district’s finance department in budgeting for new math textbooks for Whitley County Middle School next year.
“Our middle school is due for some new math instructional textbooks and materials and we have also built that into this year’s budget,” Siler said.
In other school board business:
-The board approved a four year contract renewal for Superintendent Siler beginning July 1, 2022 and lasting until June 30, 2026.
“This is my home,” Siler said upon the board’s approval of the contract. “This is where I plan to be. I’m very thankful that another four-year contract has been given to me, and I’m going to continue to work hard. We’ve got a great district, great employees, teachers, and staff here. Go Colonels, no other place I’d want to be.”
-The board approved a motion re-electing Brenda Hill as Board Chair and J.E. Jones as Board Vice Chair.
-The board approved a motion authorizing the superintendent to renew the mowing service bid for the 2021 mowing season to Imperial Property Services LLC.
