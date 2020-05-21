WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Fiscal Court approved a resolution Tuesday that would offer a promotional rate to new customers who sign up for garbage collection through Whitley County Sanitation.
While continuing to social distance, the court voted unanimously to approve the resolution which would offer new customers three months of service for $30. This price would include the costs associated with the trash bin.
“We are trying to get into this business to provide the best service at the best price and we want people to give us a chance,” said Judge-Executive Pat White.
He said the business is already growing and that it grew by 50 customers over the course of last week.
“We are doing this intentionally to drive down the price for garbage rates in Whitley County,” said White. “The rates have gotten pretty high. As you all know from some of the comments and things we had last fall, the service has gotten pretty spotty in places.”
The goals of the garbage collection services are two-fold, said White.
“We want people to have access to service and it be reasonable and reliable service. The second reason is we want people’s money — what they are paying for service to be as little as possible and the profits from that to go back and benefit the people.”
Regular rates for the garbage collection break down to $20 per month if paying monthly, $19 per month if paying quarterly and $18 per month if paying yearly.
The business has begun expanding its service routes because the truck purchased is able to run faster and can handle larger loads than was originally anticipated, said White.
The court also unanimously approved a resolution related to coal severance. The funds are typically used by the Whitley County Fair Board to buy equipment for the fair. In previous years, the board used the money to buy bleachers. The money is expected to be used for similar purchases this year. With the money, the board can purchase approximately three sets of bleachers.
Because of the current pandemic, it is unclear whether the fair will take place as planned.
Other actions unanimously approved by the court include:
— An amendment to the Budget intended for “cleaning up the budget a little bit,” said Jeff Gray, the Whitley County Fiscal Court treasurer;
— Approved the reading of the emergency budget amendment which provides help with cash flow on costs that fall at the end of a fiscal year making it difficult for the court to pay those costs within the 30-day deadline;
— Changes to the 2020-2021 annual budget because of COVID-19;
— The standing orders for the 2020-2021 annual budget. These include the list of bills the judge-executive and the treasurer are allowed to pay as pre-paid claims;
— A revised road county agreement aid resolution. Another version was passed a few months ago, said White, but because of the pandemic, the amount of money that the county expected to receive was decreased by approximately $195,000. White said the court did not really have much choice except to pass the resolution;
— A waste tire grant resolution which provides $3,000 for the county to dispose of part of the tires collected. This is not part of the tire amnesty. The tire amnesty was postponed however due to COVID-19; it is expected to take place later in the year;
— Larry Strunk was awarded an electrical inspector contract. This contract does not cost the county any money; his name was added to a list of individuals who are approved to provide services in Whitley County;
— With the recommendation of the Sheriff’s Department, the court approved the KY I-75 Interlocal Cooperation Agreement to allow law enforcement to work with different agencies in different counties to conduct investigations;
— Sheriff Todd Shelley said for the month of April, the department had 1,328 complaints, made 35 criminal arrests, responded to 34 motor vehicle collisions, opened 39 criminal cases and dispatch cited 34 people to court.
