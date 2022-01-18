WILLIAMSBURG—The Whitley County Fiscal Court, along with members of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Whitley County Sanitation Department, celebrated the grand opening of the Whitley County Sanitation Transfer Station located at 535 Happy Hollow Road in Williamsburg with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.
Whitley County Judge/Executive Pat White, Jr. said the Whitley County Sanitation department began after concerns were being raised from rural parts of the county from people who were having a hard time getting their garbage collected. In November 2020, the Whitley County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of the old Forest Products Sawmill property located at Happy Hollow Road, with 15 acres of land to expand the sanitation department.
“It has now grown to serve more than 2,300 customers with better pricing than our competitors and we routinely get compliments about providing better service,” White said in a previous interview with the Times-Tribune.
The new sanitation station began serving as a new dumping location for Dumpster Days beginning last Thursday. This service is provided to Whitley County residents only and is only for bulk disposal, no household dumps will be accepted during this event. Participants were able to dump their items right at the transfer station through Saturday to be hauled off to the dump.
Items are pushed off the transfer station into a truck just below that is then emptied and hauled off to the dump.
In the future, White hopes this new sanitation station will allow for citizens to dispose of their items on a more permanent basis, rather than having to wait on the monthly Dumpster Day events.
The Whitley County Sanitation Transfer Station is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All visitors must check in at the office before making any dumps.
