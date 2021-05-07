WHITLEY COUNTY—Whitley County citizens can now sign up to receive emergency notifications and county updates through email or text message.
During April’s meeting of the Whitley County Fiscal Court, the court approved a contract with Reach Alert that would see the county adopt a text notification system similar to the one used by the City of Williamsburg.
Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. said that this would give those in Whitley County an opportunity to receive notifications when something concerning comes up in the community through email or text message. White noted that these notifications could be anything from actual emergencies to garbage schedules.
“There were some of these call alert systems several years ago,” White said during last week’s fiscal court meeting. “I looked into them and they were quite a bit more expensive than this service is. I think this service may prove valuable for our citizens and is well worth the price.”
To sign up for Reach Alerts, visit www.reachalert.com and click on the “sign up” tab.
When asked for the organization you wish to join, type in Whitley County in the dropdown list. From there, follow the prompts and enter your preferred information, including name, address and phone number and/or email. It will ask what district you are in, which White said is the magistrate district that you vote in.
For those living in Corbin or Williamsburg that are already signed up for the Reach Alert services for their city, you may add Whitley County to the network, as well, to receive alerts from the county. To do that, log into your account and from the dashboard page, click “join network” under the “quick actions” tab and follow the prompts.
For more information or to get help signing up for the service, call 877-307-9313 or visit www.reachalert.com.
