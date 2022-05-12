The Times-Tribune has been running candidate profiles for contested races in Whitley County for the Primary Election on Tuesday, May 17. Today features the contested race of sheriff on the Republican ticket. Candidates were emailed the same survey asking them to complete and return it to provide voters with more information about themselves and their candidacy.
Tim Baker
Age: 46
Occupation and current employer: Chief deputy, Whitley County Sheriff Department
Education: Whitley County High School, Basic training at DOCJT, Academy of Police Supervisoin at DOCJT (Department of Criminal Justice Training)
Memberships: The Fraternal Order of Police
Family: I am married to Carrie Mayne Baker of Williamsburg, Ky. and we have a Daughter Amanda Baker Earls and son-in-law John Earls of Whitley County. My parents are Tim and Shelby Jean Baker of Whitley County. My grandparents were Shelby and Una Hurst of Little Cane Creek and Joe and Mary Louise Baker of Jellico, Tn.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: I have not.
What qualifies you to hold this position: I started in Law Enforcement at Corbin Police Department In 2008. During my 3 years there I was a Patrolman and a K9 officer. In 2011 I came to the Whitley County Sheriff Department. I started out as a Road Deputy and was promoted to Drug Detective in October of 2011. While Drug Detective I made many drug trafficking cases and arrests. I was promoted to Sergeant in January of 2013 and completed the Academy of Police Supervision at the Department of Criminal Justice Training in March of 2013. I was promoted to Lieutenant in May of 2014 And then to Chief Deputy in April of 2016. As Chief Deputy I have had a large role in all of the administrative duties of the Sheriff Department from compliance and certification for the Deputies and Court Security Officers to Budgets, Bookkeeping and financials. When needed I have filled in and worked every position in the office to ensure the office fulfilled its obligation to the public.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: After working as Chief Deputy under the last three Sheriffs I feel like I am in a unique situation to take the good from all of those administrations and build upon that making changes to better the department. I understand the budget that the Sheriff Department has and how to work within that budget to provide the best year-round service we can to the county.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Making sure the public is treated in a professional and courteous manner. I feel like we have a large gap between the public and law enforcement. We will treat everyone the way we would like ourselves and our family to be treated. We will also be more involved and interactive with the public while on duty. When emergency call volume allows I want my deputies to stop by and be available to interact with the public.
2. Fighting the drug problem. I know drugs aren’t the only problem that we have in Whitley County but I do feel like most problems we have can be traced back to the drug problem. I have made several hundred drug trafficking cases in Whitley County before being promoted to Chief Deputy. I will have a drug detective at least several days a week and full time when possible dedicated to working with confidential informants and making drug trafficking cases. I also plan on taking two deputies a couple of nights each week and concentrating on specific areas of the county that are known to have problems with heavy drug and criminal activities.
3. Experience in the office. Having been at the Sheriff Department for several years and having done every job from road deputy to bookkeeping to some degree. The experience of knowing how everything works in the Sheriff office is a huge advantage. The Sheriff’s office handles in excess of 10 million dollars of taxpayers' money each year and is a very unique business in the way the money must be handled, documented and disbursed.
___
Benny Joe (BJ) Leach - Did not respond
___
Willard Scott Bunch
Age: 51
Occupation and current employer: Whitley County Sheriff Department Level 3 SRO for Whitley County School District
Education: Graduated from Whitley County High School, attended Eastern Kentucky University, and graduated from Kentucky State Police Academy in Frankfort.
Memberships: N/A
Family: Widow of Barbie Petrey Bunch, Daughter Brittany Bunch Jones and son-in-law Matt Jones, son Mikey Johnson, and grandsons Noah and Maverick Jones. Sister, Gina Sears and brother-in-law Jeff Sears.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: No
What qualifies you to hold this position: Retired Kentucky State Trooper of 22 years and spent my entire career on the road.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: Born, raised, and lived my entire life in Whitley County I want to help make a difference for my community. I am extremely passionate about helping those who cannot help themselves. I believe it’s a privilege not an entitlement to hold a public office. Our county needs a strong political leadership focused on serving the community and not themselves.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. My first issue to address as Sheriff is, Community Oriented Policing. As a trooper in this area I had first-hand exposure to the needs of our county. Road experience as a trooper says a lot because you see firsthand the needs for a particular area instead of it being channeled back to you at a desk. Community-oriented policing involves problem-solving techniques, positive interaction, and partnership within the communities. On a regular basis I would go to particular areas of the county to speak with residents about their needs and concerns. Myself and the deputies would have a better understanding of how to serve the citizens of Whitley County after these discussions. This interaction will help create a plan to improve this particular issue. Along with agencies working together citizens can have less fear of crimes, and lower crime rates.
2. The second issue addresses a Drug Task Force. The sheriff department has not done a drug raid in three years. A team of members need to work together specifically to target the drug-related issues in our county. A task force needs to investigate, maintain surveillance of suspects, then arrest and convict them. As a trooper I have worked countless times with Federal Agencies to shut down drug trade here in Whitley County. It is imperative that our department must implement a plan for a Drug Task Force. A domino effect will occur if change is not made. Such examples are thefts, burglaries, and loss of loved ones due to overdose.
3. The final issue I would like to address is a Burglary and Theft Task Force. Every citizen should not fear their property or homes being violated by theft. As Sheriff I would want our department to ensure their safety. I will hire and assign a detective to follow up with any burglary/theft attempt after the road deputy makes the initial report. From my experience as a road unit the lack of time interfered solving burglaries and thefts. The investigations would begin however but due to lack of timing the next call was needed for immediate attention.
___
William “Bill” Elliotte
Age: 50
Occupation and Current Employer: Police Officer (SRO) - Corbin Police Department; Retired - Kentucky State Police Lieutenant
Education:
Graduated from Whitley County High School – 1989
Graduated from Eastern Ky. University – 1995 – Bachelor Degree in Police Administration
Graduated from Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy
Graduated from Kentucky State Police Academy
Graduated Crown Bible College – Certificate in Biblical Studies
Memberships: Hopewell Baptist Church, NRA, Kentucky State Police Professional Association
Family: Wife – Larrietta Elliotte – PA at Baptist Health Corbin; Son – Reed Elliotte – Fifth Grade Student at Corbin Elementary School; Son – Jeremy Elliotte (wife Haley) – Ky. State Police Trooper; Mother – Clara Buhl of Williamsburg
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: No
What qualifies you to hold this position:
Over 31 years of law enforcement experience
Retired Lieutenant from the Kentucky State Police with 22 ½ years of service
Bachelor’s Degree in Police Administration
Leadership Experience including completion of the Kentucky State Police Leadership Academy
Completed Situational Leadership Training at the Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT)
Experienced investigator in both criminal cases and internal investigations, such as, murders, officer involved shootings, and internal affairs complaints.
Experience in handling large amounts of evidence and drug money.
Experience in the day to day management of a police organization.
Living and working in Whitley County I know firsthand the concerns and problems facing the citizens of Whitley County and I am willing to tackle these issues.
The bottom line is I care about Whitley County and I want to make a difference.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: When our former sheriff retired I knew I had more experience in law enforcement and supervision than any other candidate and I want to use that experience to serve the people of OUR county.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Obviously, money is the number one problem we will face. We must operate on a budget and that budget is determined by the physical court. I will work with them to secure as much funding as possible. I will also work to secure as much state and federal funding, in the form of grants, as possible. And most importantly I will spend every tax dollar as wisely as I can.
2. The second biggest problem I foresee is retaining and recruiting quality personnel. Every police department in the state is struggling to hire quality personnel, especially small departments. In today’s society with the anti-police movement, defund the police, BLM, and all the other movements people are simply not interested in a career in law enforcement anymore. It will be my goal to professionalize and modernize our sheriff’s department. I feel the more professional we are the better chance we will have to draw quality people. I will also work with other officials to get officers pay competitive with other agencies in the surrounding areas. This will help retain quality personnel.
3. The biggest issue I see is the severe drug problem facing Whitley County. We will aggressively and proactively investigate all complaints of illegal drug activity. Our focus will be to keep drug traffickers in jail, and drugs off the streets. We will work to create a Whitley County Drug Task Force that shares drug information with other law enforcement agencies, as well as personnel and resources to proactively surveil, interdict, investigative, and conduct buy and bust operations. We will partner with detention, judicial, and treatment services to assist those who struggle with drug addiction. Deputies will assist with finding rehabilitation placements, and transportation to treatment facilities for persons who meet treatment qualifications. We will partner with school administrators and youth leaders to ensure Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) is available for the youth of Whitley County.
___
Jim Thornton - Did not respond
___
Kenneth E. Mobley
Age: 63
Education: Graduated Corbin High School, Attended Cumberland College 2 years.
Family: I have 5 daughters, 6 grandchildren and great grandchildren. I have lived in Whitley County all my life.
What qualifies you to hold this position: Started in law enforcement at age 21, at the Ky. Dept. of Fish & Wildlife, Division of Law enforcement, retiring in 2004 at the rank of captain. I worked for the Whitley Co. Sheriff’s department for 2 years, then appointed as Whitley County Jailer in 2005, and served 9 years as Whitley County Jailer. I ran for Whitley County Jailer twice and Whitley Co Sheriff once. My 50 years in Law Enforcement experience more than qualifies me for sheriff, plus all the experience and training received over my years of law enforcement service!
What prompted me to run for office: My desire to use my law enforcement knowledge and experience to make Whitley County a safer community to live & work in, make this community safer for our children & grandchildren. I have the training, experience, motivation, and drive to accomplish this task.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Getting professional law enforcement back at the Sheriff’s office—answer the citizens calls, promptly and in a timely manner! Having professional and qualified deputies.
2. It will be a challenge to try and run the sheriff’s dept. with some new equipment and technology that is very much needed in this day and time, and to operate the department within the budget.
3. I think we need to get more training with the sheriff’s department, we must develop a better working relationship with other agencies not just the police departments in Whitley County but all bordering counties as well, and of course all state agencies and federal when it applies. My experience in administration will help me in my endeavor as sheriff having been supervisor of over 45 employees at the Whitley County Jail and 18 officers with Fish & Wildlife, div. of law enforcement.
