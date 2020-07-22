TRI-COUNTY — The Whitley County Health Department reported its first death related to COVID-19.
On Tuesday the health department reported the death of a Whitley County resident in its daily Facebook post update and said it would not release any further details on the death.
On Wednesday the Whitley County Health Department reported six new cases, that included four confirmed and two probable, bringing the county's total to 73.
Twenty-nine cases are still active in the county with two of those being hospitalized.
Knox County Health Department reported two deaths at the Christian Health Center in Corbin in its Thursday report last week.
The residents, one resident was age 79 and the other was 59, had tested positive for COVID-19, prior to their deaths. Christian Care Communities President and CEO Mary Lynn Spalding said they both had underlying conditions.
"It is always tragic to report any death, our hearts are with these families during this difficult time," said Rebecca Rains, director of the Knox County Health Department.
Rains reported the county is up to 160 cases as of Wednesday evening.
Laurel County is up to 289 cases as of Wednesday. There are 171 active cases and 10 are hospitalized.
