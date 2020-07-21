WHITLEY COUNTY— On Thursday Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $5.5 million in CARES Act reimbursements for 22 eastern Kentucky local governments, one of those being Whitley County.
In collaboration with the Department for Local Government (DLG), Gov. Beshear announced in a press release that the governments had applied for and been granted $5,523,949 in reimbursements from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for local governments with expenses related to COVID-19.
Eighteen others have received preliminary approval, meaning they will receive reimbursements once final documentation is submitted to DLG.
Whitley County will use $524,735 for cleaning supplies, signs to encourage social distancing and payroll for law enforcement, emergency management and EMS personnel.
“Whitley County was in dire need due to the economic decline brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. “This funding is crucial for the recovery of our county. Thanks to Gov. Beshear for obtaining this funding and to his staff for their assistance. They were very cooperative.”
“Our local governments have been life lines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why this funding is so important,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are grateful for their hard work and dedication to keeping Kentuckians safe.”
DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene mentioned how essential reimbursements are for local governments. “We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this crisis,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”
Since the application was released in May, DLG has received approximately 140 applications for reimbursement from city and county governments across the commonwealth that are pending approval until all documentation is submitted. In addition, 67 applications have already been approved totaling $32,018,551.
Neighboring counties also received the good news of funding. Bell County will use $332,732 for payroll for the sheriff’s department and first responders. McCreary County will use $393,943 for thermometers, PPE, payroll expenses, meal delivery for seniors and telecommuting supplies.
