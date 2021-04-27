WHITLEY COUNTY - After expanding the county’s sanitation department to include the rental of dumpsters, Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. said there has been an “unreal demand.” On Wednesday, the fiscal court took action that would help curb that demand, by accepting a bid that will bring 25 new 3-yard dumpsters to the the department.
Judge White said the county currently has a little more than 50 dumpsters available for rent and noted that the waiting list was approximately three months long.
“A lot of times people will call and use them for a week or two, just clean out a house or something like that,” said White. “The thing that it’s really helping with is that it’s helping clean up our county.”
The bid for the new dumpsters were awarded to Municipal Equipment Inc. out of Louisville. White noted that Municipal Equipment was the same company the county had purchased garbage trucks from in the past. The costs of dumpsters and delivery will cost approximate $26,994.10.
Later in the meeting, the court held a brief public hearing concerning the closure of a small portion of Marsee Trail located off of Bee Creek Road. The closure would only affect a part of the road located between Stoney Fork Road and the intersection of Marsee Trail and Cox Smith Road.
During the public hearing, a petition signed by local residents in support of the road closure was presented to the court.
“I think this little neighborhood road is getting a lot of bypass traffic off of Bee Creek during certain times of the year,” White explained. “It really makes it hazardous for some of the community members and that’s why they requested it.”
After closing the public hearing, the court unanimously approved the partial road closure. White said he, Magistrate Raleigh Meadors - whose district in which Marsee Trail is located, and other officials spoke with local neighbors about concerns they had in closing the road and noted some residents had voiced their concerns in being able to maneuver trailers in and out of that area. White said the court would look possible solutions to resolve that issue.
“I could see the safety concerns,” said White. “There’s not room for two cars to pass on that little road. When you start having traffic come off a major highway onto that, I could see where the problem would arise.”
The court also approved the renewal of a contract with Southern Health Partners in providing health services to the Whitley County Detention Center. White noted the topic of renewing the contract had been tabled during last month’s meeting.
Since then, County Treasurer Jeffrey Gray was able to renegotiate the terms of the contract and was able to save the county an additional $50,000.
“Southern Health Partners lowered their base rate to $288,118. The per diem per inmate went to zero. They actually give us a two percent discount, instead of a two percent increase on the base rate,” said Gray.
The court also approved a contract with Reach Alert that would see the county adopt a text notification system similar to the City of Williamsburg.
“This will give our citizens a chance to enter their email or their cellphone number to where we can send out messages if something concerning comes up in our community,” White said, adding that those notifications could be anything from actual emergencies to garbage schedules.
“There were some of these call alert systems several years ago,” he continued. “I looked into them and they were quite a bit more expensive than this service is. I think this service may prove valuable for our citizens and is well worth the price.”
In other fiscal court business:
-Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley presented his monthly report to the court, reporting that his department had answered 1,384 complaints, had 88 criminal arrests, worked 35 motor vehicle collisions, and opened 52 criminal cases.
-The court approved the second reading of Ordinance 2021-02, which is a positive budget amendment as a result of CARES Act funding.
-The court approved emergency ordinance 2021-03, which is also a budget amendment, after receiving $54,717 to be used for a road repair project.
-The court approved appointing Joy Mack to the Whitley County Library Board of Trustees for a four-year term to fill a vacancy left by Betty Sue Watson who is stepping down as of April 30, 2021.
-The court approved the Resolution 2021-02, which pertains to the County Road Aid Coop Program Contract with the state.
