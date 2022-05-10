Whitley County Magistrate Candidates
The Times-Tribune featured jailer candidates in last Tuesday's newspaper. Today we are featuring magistrate and constable candidates. Candidates in contested races were emailed the same survey asking them to complete and return it to provide voters with more information about themselves and their candidacy. The Primary Election is Tuesday, May 17.
1st District Magistrate
Gary Brock - Did not respond
___
Scotty Harrison
Incumbent
Age: 50
Occupation and current employer: Assistant Vice President/ Loan Officer at Hometown Bank, Williamsburg, Ky. as well as the current 1st District Magistrate
Education: Williamsburg High School, E.K.U., Cumberland College, & APass Weikel Institute (Lexington, Ky)
Memberships: Member of First Baptist Church, Williamsburg, Ky., also currently serving on the Budget Committee. I am also a review lender for the Cumberland Valley Area District, as well as currently serving on the Cumberland River Behavorial Health Board. Vice President and Treasurer of the Yellow Jacket 12th Man Club and longtime advocate for youth athletics and other youth programs.
Family: I am the son of the late Roger Harrison, Sr., and the late Phyllis Harrison. I am the son-in-law of Herschel Roberts and the late Cathy Roberts. I have 3 siblings; Roddy Harrison, Gina Harrison Hamblin, and Kelly Harrison. I am married to Leah Roberts Harrison and we have 2 children, Jacob and Megan.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office? If so, please describe: Yes, I am currently seeking re-election as the 1st District Magistrate of Whitley County
What qualifies you to hold this position: The past two terms have allowed me to develop a better understanding of the position. In my past years, I have gained lots of experience and had many accomplishments making me qualified for this position. I have a long working career in business where I have enjoyed working with the public for approximately 25-30 years. I have over 10 years of management in the building construction business where I was a Store Manager for a $4.5 million dollar retail store chain. I have been in finance for approximately 14 years as I am currently employed as Assistant Vice President and Loan Officer at Hometown Bank, Williamsburg, Ky. I am a licensed Real Estate Appraiser and licensed Insurance Agent, with active lines in Property, Casualty, Life, & Health. My experiences have allowed me to have a better understanding of controlled spending, funding projects, and managing budgets. My work experience enables me to have an input in certain avenues that some others may not be as knowledgeable which in turn will also help the county expenditures. My character and personality allow me to work well with other Magistrates, Judge Executive, County Employees, and the Citizens of the Whitley County.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I’m seeking re-election as Magistrate because I truly love helping people. I am very passionate about my community and assisting them with their needs. I enjoy working with the public and this has allowed me to meet many people throughout this county. Helping and serving others is what we are put on this earth to do. I aim to continue this practice if re-elected.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. The 1st District has many hardworking individuals that love our community as I do. We will continue to upgrade our roads, bridges, and ditches to provide a better environment while my constituents work hard themselves to provide for their families. Working together to help keep growth in our area and provide the amenities needed to flourish.
2. I’ve been fortunate to become an elected official and to serve my community. We have a strong Fiscal Court who work together well for the citizens of Whitley County. We serve to better all of Whitley County while dedicating ourselves to our individual districts. Although you can always improve, I believe the Fiscal Court is meeting the needs of its citizens. We have been able to purchase new equipment for our Road Dept., our 911 facilities, upgraded the fleet of ambulances (recently purchasing 4 new ambulances) and lowering costs of medical insurance for our county employees. Created a new Sanitation Dept., which lowered cost for the citizens of Whitley County and providing better customer service to the community. My time on the Fiscal Court has also allowed me and the other court members to work with the Whitley County Sheriff's Office working together to find ways to purchase much needed equipment, such as new protective vest and body cameras that will be worn by all deputies while on duty. Not to mention, recent purchases of much needed cruisers for the department. These are issues that we will always continue to have as the fleets for these departments are used often and the upgrades to infrastructure is a process that you run into often on the Court. So, continue to improve and find ways to update those equipment needs is a task that we strive to fulfill for the citizens to better serve them for their needs.
3. The Fiscal Court has been successful with balanced budgets and clean audits within my time serving and should be celebrated, however continue to strive to seek ways to better utilize revenues and cut down expenditures.
-----------
3rd District Magistrate
Ted Barrineau - Did not respond
___
Michael Jarboe
Incumbent
Age: 48
Occupation and current employer: I have been a banking officer with Forcht Bank in Williamsburg since June 1999.
Education: I am a graduate of Williamsburg Independent High School. I have a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of the Cumberlands.
Memberships: I am a member of Saxton Baptist Church; I have been a board member with the Bell-Whitley Community Action since 2006.
Family: I am married to Heather Jarboe. I have a son, Connor, and two daughters, Emma Grace and Addison Hope. My parents are David and Linda Jarboe. I have two brothers, David (Duke) and Steve Jarboe. We have one dog, Bentley.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office? If so, please describe: Yes. I have both ran and been elected for an office before. I was elected to be the 3rd District Magistrate in 2014 and 2018. I am seeking re-election for my third term.
What qualifies you to hold this position: With a bachelor’s degree in accounting, I can effectively work on the finance committee to improve the assets and resources for all the departments in the county. Me experience as 3rd District Magistrate over the last eight years and work history in finance with Forct Bank for the last 23 years supplies a knowledgeable ability to provide the services needed for this position.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I have enjoyed representing the individuals of the 3rd district. The job aligns with my passion for improving the community. Therefore, I am seeking re-election for my third term as 3rd district magistrate.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. To work for the fiscal court to continue to operate efficiently for the residents. I would like to see the county continue to create jobs and improve our overall infrastructure.
2. To work as a team while working on the finance committee to improve the assets and resources for all departments of the county. I would use my previous experiences and education to continue to reduce debt and work to keep moving forward for our county.
3. To work with all county officials from all departments so we can work together to improve the county in each area that we can. We can accomplish more by working together to improve all departments and areas of the county.
___
Bob Lawson - Did not respond
----------
4th District Magistrate
Paul Buchanan
Age: 38
Occupation and current employer: Owner/Operator SB DJ & Audio Engineering, Co-owner Sugar Boogers Bakery
Education: Whitley County High School alumni
Memberships: N/A
Family: Husband of LeAnn Buchanan, and father of 2, Sarah and Samson Buchanan
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: No
What qualifies you to hold this position: I have been serving Whitley County as a private citizen, rallying the community to join together for multiple fundraisers. My most heartwarming being the second annual #OperationSaveChristmas, where we were able to provide 150 children with gifts, and in addition, providing full dinner and gifts for 8 other families, as well as assembling the community to attend an event to support healthcare personnel during the Covid pandemic, while employed at Baptist Health Corbin.
I want to provide the services required for the office and then do more.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I feel like Whitley County deserves better.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Community Involvement: Help our community, be active, be seen, and be available!
2. Allocations Of Funds for our District: I want to represent and communicate the needs of the 4th District. Advocate more funding for our roads and infrastructure.
3. Real Focus on our First Responders: Training, Equipment, Funding, and Pay.
___
Arthur L. Canada
Age: 56
Occupation and current employer: Promise Neighborhood Grant School Coordinator Berea College
Education: Whitley County H.S. 1983, Eastern Kentucky University BS 1988 MS 1995
Family: Wife Melinda Patton Canada R.N., Daughter Victoria Sperl, and Daughter Terra Inman
I graduated from Whitley County H.S. in 1983 and finished B.S. and M.S. Degrees at EKU in 88 and 95 respectively. My wife Melinda Patton Canada (RN with Baptist Health) and I have raised our daughters in Whitley County where they each attended school in our community. Both of our daughters have completed degrees at UK and EKU and both work within the profession that they obtained degrees. I taught in public schools for 28 years retiring in 2016. I am currently employed by Berea College as a Promise Neighborhood School Grant Coordinator. My work with that grant will wrap up in June 2022 with the conclusion of the five-year grant term, just in time for me to spend 100% of my time working as your magistrate.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: No
What qualifies you to hold this position: I have worked my entire professional career in service of students and family. My focus during my career has always been not just focused on the academics of school but on the needs of the community at large. I have always planned what I taught with an eye to the current and future needs of the community that my students resided in. I stay current with what is going on in industry, business, and education in our community. I see a future of growth and prosperity in Whitley County that can only happen with stewards that are knowledgeable in the broad spectrum of our community’s current and future trends.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: With Whitley County being on the I-75 corridor there is so much potential for growth. I feel that much of that potential is currently lost because of the lack of vision.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
As a lifelong citizen of Whitley County, I see three areas where a citizen serving as your representative can make a difference in our community. Improved affordable Internet service providers, County Road Improvement, and a lessening of the unfair Whitley County Occupational Tax.
1. Broadband Internet in Whitley County: At this place and time our community is in dire need of reliable and affordable choices for broadband internet service. So many people now work remotely from home or take classes from home that it is by necessity that we have good internet service. Even beyond the necessity of work and school is the want to online shop, stream movies and television, online gaming, online banking just to mention a few. I can help our community get those services that make it possible for our families to be successful in work, school and play.
2. County Roads: Many of our County Roads in Whitley County need repaving, widening and ditching. There are so many roads in our county that just get minimal repairs every fourth year when it gets close to election time. A road repair assessment needs to be made and published for all to see. I will make sure your road needs are met and the funds for the work are used efficiently.
3. Whitley County Occupational Tax: For more than a decade all the working people in Whitley County have been burdened by a 1% Tax on their families’ earnings. That tax is only levied unfairly upon those that are working in the county. I feel that the Occupational Tax should be lessened over time and if possible, completely abolished. As your representative with the Fiscal Court, I would make sure you knew how your tax money was spent on legitimate needs of the county and if there is no need then do away with the tax.
___
Raleigh Meadors
Incumbent
Age: 59
Occupation and current employer: I am self-employed. I have done excavation and logging work for the past 30 years.
Education: I am a graduate of Whitley County High School
Memberships: I am chairman of the Whitley County Road Committee.
Family: I am married to Tammy (Sulfridge) Meadors. We have two children, Brittany Vance and Brent Meadors and we have 3 wonderful grandchildren. My wife works in the Whitley County School System. Our children were raised here and now have grandchildren being raised here.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office? If so, please describe: I am running for re-election for Magistrate in the 4th District. I was elected in May 2018, and was sworn in office January 2019.
What qualifies you to hold this position: I feel my past experience as Magistrate, along with my work ethics, dedication and honesty qualifies me to be re-elected. I am a LIFELONG resident of the 4th district and I am dedicated to the improvement of my district. I have worked with Judge Executive Pat White and the Whitley County Fiscal Court in securing all available resources for my district. We have made progress for the citizens of Whitley County. We have purchased two new tractors for mowing right of ways and a boom mower with a ditching attachment that will help solve our ditching problems. Keeping the ditch lines cleared out is the life of the roadways. I have answered every call and addressed each and every concern the citizens have brought to my attention. Also, I have followed through with their concerns.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I decided to run for re-election because I want to continue the progress, we have made in the 4th district since I was elected. I travel throughout the district daily and I have observed and have listened to the concerns of the citizens. I am working to secure more resources for my district. I was taught by my parents, J.M. & Lorene Meadors, that a man’s WORD was his honor. So, I give you my word that I will fight for everyone in my district and I will answer all of your calls.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Better Roads: I would like to continue to improve the roadways that we travel daily to work, school, church, doctors' appointments, recreational activities & etc.; such as resurfacing, chip and seal, ditching and mowing right of ways during mowing season.
2. Water and Internet for everyone: While traveling throughout the district and talking with the citizens about some of their concerns, I find that internet is not accessible to many areas of the county. My goal will be to make sure internet is available for everyone. Water access has been promised to the most of the 4th district.
3. Higher paying jobs and family oriented venues: I would like to see more jobs with higher wages and better benefits come to Whitley County. Higher paying jobs will attract more families to move into the county. Also, I would like to see the county offer more family-oriented venues for our youth and churches.
___
Eugene Smith - Did not respond
-----
What is a magistrate?
The office of justice of the peace (or magistrate) was established in Kentucky while the state was still a part of Virginia. After obtaining statehood, Kentucky’s legislature continued the practice of appointing justices but stopped in 1850 when the position became an elected office.
The constitution requires that each of Kentucky’s counties be divided into three to eight districts in a manner determined by the state’s General Assembly. The constitution states that one justice of the peace or magistrate must be elected from each district.
Much like the position of judge-executive, the position of justice of the peace lost its judicial powers as a result of the 1975 ratification of the state’s constitution. Today, in counties with a magisterial form of fiscal courts, the most important function of the justice of the peace or magistrate is service on the fiscal court.
KRS 67.080 establishes and outlines the fiscal court’s responsibilities as appropriating county funds for lawful purposes, buying and selling county property, supervising the fiscal affairs of the county and county officers, and exercising all other corporate powers of the county. The court may also investigate all activities of the county government and establish appointive offices and define their duties.
KRS 67.080 further mandates fiscal courts to appropriate county funds for various purposes required by law. Additionally, the fiscal court is responsible for the construction, operation, and maintenance of county buildings, roads and other property, and for the incarceration of prisoners.
To qualify for the office of justice of the peace or magistrate, one must be at least 24 years old at the time of the election, a citizen of Kentucky, a resident of the state for at least two years immediately preceding the election, and a resident of the pertinent county and district for at least one year immediately before the election. Justices of the peace or magistrates also must continue to reside in the district they represent during their term of office. Justices of the peace serve four-year terms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.