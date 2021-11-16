Whitley County JROTC wins first place overall in first competition of year

The Whitley County JROTC Cadets competed in their first competition of the year at Thomas Walker High School in Ewing, Virginia this past Saturday. The cadets turned in a dominating performance by finishing 5 of 8 events in first place, as well as, two second place and one third place finishes. Their effort led to Whitley County winning first place overall. Master Sergeant Gross stated, "it is good to see the cadets able to finally compete again, it has been over a year due to COVID. They work so hard practicing and was finally able to see the fruits of their labor.’’
Whitley competes in the Pine Mountain League, which is comprised of seven local schools. Each school host an event and compete to be crowned league champions. Whitley County is the reigning champions from the 2019-20 school year. | Photo contributed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.