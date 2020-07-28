On Monday the Whitley County Family Resource and Youth Service Center Staff along with other staffers welcomed parents and students to Ready Fest. It was a drive through event this year as vehicles traveled through the bus loop at Whitley Central Intermediate. The event was held from from 9 a.m. to noon. Supplies were donated from WC McKinney-Vento Program, Save The Children, WC Rural Accelerator Program and UK Whitley County Nutrition Education Program and others. | Photos by Angela Turner

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you