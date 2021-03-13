WHITEY COUNTY - After having to resort to a virtual graduation last year, the Whitley County Board of Education approved plans for the high school to host a more traditional graduation for the class of 2021.
During Thursday night’s board meeting, board members approved hosting Whitley County High School’s graduation on Saturday, May 8 at the Corbin Arena. Superintendent John Siler said he and School Safety Coordinator Patrick Bowling had been in contact with officials from the Arena, who informed them that the event would have a seating capacity limit.
“At that time, we will look at the number of graduates we have that are going through the graduation ceremony,” said Siler, who noted that high school officials would then use that number and distribute vouchers to those graduating seniors. Those vouchers can then be passed out to family members who wish to attend the graduation. Siler said it was not determined how many vouchers would be given to each senior as of now.
Siler also said that preliminary plans called for graduating students to spread out on the arena floor as they sat through graduation.
“We think we can do it safely,” he said. “That’s always the first thing, we want to keep our kids and our community safe.”
Siler said a specific time for the graduation hadn’t been decided yet, as he was informed that a local college was also looking to host its graduation at the Arena on the same day. He said he believed that if that were the case, one graduation would be hosted that morning, and the other in the evening, giving Arena staff time to clean and disinfect in between the two ceremonies.
Siler said he told the Arena that the high school preferred to have their graduation early to allow students to spend the rest of the day with their families and loved ones who may have traveled to see them graduate.
The school board also approved BG-2 and BG-3 documents for the Career and Technical Education Building coming to the high school’s campus. Beth Bauer with RossTarrant Architects explained the timeline of the project to board members, saying that in two months she would be back for the board to approve construction documents and more refined versions of the BG-2 and BG-3 documents approved Thursday evening.
Bauer said that if all goes according to plan, RossTarrant would propose the project go to bid on June 1.
“That is dependent on KDE approval,” she said. “We would have to be out for bid for four weeks, so we were looking at June 30 for bid opening,” she added, noting that the bid could be awarded during the July board meeting, leading to construction possibly starting in August.
Bauer said the price of construction for the project had increased over the last few weeks, with construction for the base bid design jumping from $1.3 million to $1.5 million. Construction cost for the alternate bid, which includes a multipurpose room for the school’s ROTC program and brick on the outside of the building, is currently projected to cost just under $2 million.
Bauer said the raise in cost could be attributed to the increase in the price of materials and rise in gas prices.
“We’re trying to get our best guess for what it’ll be,” Bauer said on the cost projections. “But at the moment it look likes material costs are going to keep going up.”
The board also approved design development documents for the project. The designs illustrate where equipment in the school would go. The documents show desk areas for students to use computers in classrooms, lockers for each lab area, safety showers, foot pedal sinks in each lab, and more.
Bauer said both the base bid and alternate bid with the ROTC room would see ceramic tile flooring in the lobby and classrooms. Each lab would have steel concrete floors, and 10-foot wide garage doors in the back of the labs used when transferring materials.
In other board of education business:
- Christy Frazier-Moses from Pleasant View Elementary School was awarded this month’s Above and Beyond Award. Frazier-Moses is an interventionist at the elementary school.
In an email, Principal Bobbie Gibbs said, “Calling Ms. Frazier-Moses simply a teacher would be insufficient. She is a life changer, a devoted servant to students and families of Pleasant View, and the community of Whitley County.”
- The school board approved the school calendar for the 2021-2022 school year. The 170-day instructional calendar will see an early start date of Aug. 11 and an end of the year date of May 10. The calendar will include a fall break that is a full week long, and the traditional Thanksgiving, Christmas, and spring breaks.
- The school board approved five additional COVID emergency days for school system staff. Siler said the days would provide a safety net for teachers as plans for the school system to move back to a five days a week are set for March 22.
Siler noted that during the first full week of a four day a week schedule this past week, the school system had approximately 65 percent of its students attending in-person classes.
- Approved the purchase of a hydroponic system for WCHS’s greenhouse.
- Approved a contract with a streaming service that would allow the drama department to stream their upcoming program scheduled for later this month.
