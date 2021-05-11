After conducting a virtual graduation last year, Whitley County High School held its 58th commencement ceremony at the Corbin Arena Saturday morning. Students were provided masks by the high school and sat six feet apart during the ceremony. Members of Whitley County’s JROTC program performed the presentation of colors, while senior members of Whitley County’s choir sang both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “My Old Kentucky Home.” Graduate Emma Zehr led those in attendance in saying the Lord’s Prayer. Senior Class President McKenzie Walters delivered a speech to her fellow graduates, as did the Senior Academic Representative Emily Sharp. More than 260 WCHS seniors received their diploma during the ceremony. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you