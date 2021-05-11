After conducting a virtual graduation last year, Whitley County High School held its 58th commencement ceremony at the Corbin Arena Saturday morning. Students were provided masks by the high school and sat six feet apart during the ceremony. Members of Whitley County’s JROTC program performed the presentation of colors, while senior members of Whitley County’s choir sang both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “My Old Kentucky Home.” Graduate Emma Zehr led those in attendance in saying the Lord’s Prayer. Senior Class President McKenzie Walters delivered a speech to her fellow graduates, as did the Senior Academic Representative Emily Sharp. More than 260 WCHS seniors received their diploma during the ceremony. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Whitley County High School seniors graduate in in-person ceremony
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Kathleen A. Zanio, age 77, of Gray, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Born in Kenosha, WI, daughter of the late Walter R. Zanio and Alice Gregorski Zanio, Kathy attended St. Casimir Elementary School and St. Joseph High School in Keno…
Mr. William Keith Lee, 88, of Heidrick, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 6, 2021 at his home. He was the son of the late Shelby and Elizabeth Gampher Lee born on April 27, 1933 in Knox County. Keith was a retired electrician from CSX Railroad and former custodian with the Knox County Midd…
Tommy Gerald Warren, 73, died Friday, April 30, 2021. The son of the late Tommy and Mary Belle Wyatt Warren. There will be no funeral service. Visitation was Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Corbin, Lynn Camp high school students vying for Mountain Laurel Festival Princess crown
- UPDATE: Body found in Laurel County pond identified
- Community, strangers supporting local 2-year-old girl in critical condition after UTV crash
- Woman dies in Sunday crash on KY 11 in Knox County
- Williamsburg man facing contempt hearing; Oregon woman's case set for November jury trial
- Corbin tourism office welcomes Colonel Sanders wooden statue
- Teen missing for nearly a year returned home
- Williamsburg man facing murder charge in death of girlfriend arraigned; Several others arraigned and set for pretrial conferences
- ZZ Top coming to Corbin Arena in July
- Walden crowned May Day Queen; Tyree named Tiny Queen
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.