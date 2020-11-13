Whitley County High School continued its tradition of hosting a Veterans Day program on Wednesday. Practicing COVID-19 guidelines, the program was smaller than past years, but the Whitley County JROTC program still honored veterans in the ceremony. | Photos by Scott Powell
featured
Whitley County High School hosts Veterans Day program
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Theodore "Ted" Spurlock, age 93, of Corbin passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Christian Health Center in Corbin. He was born in Harlan County to the late George and Senora Wilson Spurlock. Ted was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He loved woodworking, photography, and ga…
Helen Marie Helton Elliott, 88, born January 5, 1932, formerly of Woodbine, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Helen was the daughter of the late Frank and Tilda Cross Helton. Helen was preceded in death by her sisters; Glorlyn, Iva, and Juanita. Her brothers; Merrill, Monnis, Jerry,…
Most Popular
Articles
- Whitley native launches clothing line in New York City
- NLMS teacher suspended pending investigation into inappropriate sexual conduct allegations
- Start of KHSAA football playoffs delayed one week
- Redhound eighth-grade squad captures regional title with win over Clay County
- Retired optometrist recalls positive impact Marine Corps had on his life
- Three get future pretrial dates set for Dec. 28
- Kentucky high court upholds governor’s powers to fight virus
- Gov. Beshear sounds alarm on COVID-19 surge, reports 2,700 new cases
- JEFF NEAL: PCHS has excellent opportunity for teaching moment
- Future pretrial conference set in stabbing death case
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.