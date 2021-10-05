Whitley County Health Department offers new mobile app

WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Health Department has launched a mobile app in hopes of making local public health information and resources more accessible to community members in Whitley County.
Whitley County Public Health Director Marcy Rein talked about the app during this month’s Board of Health meeting where she said the mobile app would basically be an electronic community resource guide.
“We’re really excited about it,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to advertise better what the health department does but it’s also an opportunity to make it easier to find information about how to access community resources, like if they need a food bank or a place to go for housing and transportation and things like that.”
The new mobile app lists all the different health department services, as well as all kinds of community resources such as food assistance, recovery resources and transportation. The app also lists all the contact information for those resources, including legal and government contacts, along with the directions to get there.
Content on the app is in English and Spanish, with most content being available off-line for users with limited data or connectivity issues.
Rein said that if someone finds that a resource is not listed on the app or finds incorrect information, use the “Add or Change a Listing” feature under “Contacts” to let the health department know it needs to be looked at.
“We want this app to help professionals and families in Whitley County far and wide,” Rein said.
The Whitley County Health Department’s new mobile app is free to download on Google Play or in the App Store, just search “Whitley County Resource Guide.”
