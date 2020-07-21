WHITLEY COUNTY - Two men were indicted in separate cases on attempted murder charges Monday by the Whitley County Grand Jury.
Randy Sullivan, 22, of Williamsburg, was indicted on a four count indictment including charges of attempted murder of a police officer, two counts first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
According to the indictment, on May 12, Sullivan attempted to kill Trooper Brandon Creekmore by running over him with his vehicle. He then endangered the lives of two other troopers.
Sullivan was eventually arrested by troopers and is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.
Jerry Melton was also indicted Monday on a charge of attempted murder.
According to the indictment, Melton, 71, of Wooten, Ky, shot a 9mm handgun into a vehicle driven in an attempt to kill the driver.
Melton was arrested by an officer with the Whitley County Police Department.
—
Others indicted by the Whitley County grand jury and their charges include:
- Casey Adkins, 43, address unknown: Second-degree burglary.
- Michael Branum, 28, of Knoxville, TN: Two counts first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense.
- Shayne Carl, 30, of Corbin: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more.
- Jamie Carter, 31, of Rockhold: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense.
- Heath Coomes, 42, of Owensboro: First-degree possession of a controlled substance - second or subsequent offense.
- Jimmy Cupp, 52, of Newcomb, TN: First-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense, theft of identity and promoting contraband.
- Tammy Daugherty, 42, of Oneida, TN: First-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense and first-degree promoting contraband.
- Jason Davis, 44, of Williamsburg: First-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense, third-degree criminal trespass and public intoxication.
- Ward S. Davis Jr., 51, of Williamsburg: Third-degree arson, third-degree burglary, receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Ronald Dees, 50, of Williamsburg: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Tommy Dotson, 24, of Rockhold: First-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense and public intoxication.
- Donna Eaton, 42, Corbin: First-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense.
- Bradley Hamblin, 28, of Williamsburg: First-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense.
- Alex Lawson, 34, of Woodbine: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense.
- Leslie M. Lawson, 39, of Pineville: First-degree wanton endangerment.
- Woodrow Lawson, 47, of Rockhold: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense.
- Jason Looney, 41, of Erie, CO: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense.
- Robin Maldonado, 39, Sevierville, TN: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense.
- Autumn Martin, 25, of London: First-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense, second-degree disorderly conduct and giving a police officer false identifying information.
- Glen W. McCullah, 48, of Heiskell, TN: First-degree unlawful imprisonment.
- Danny McGinnis, 62, of Corbin: Two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense.
- Heather Moore, 36, of London: First-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense.
- Joseph Moses, 35, of Williamsburg: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - first offense, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia -first offense.
- Franklin Parks, 29, of Corbin: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more.
- Saisha Powers, 30, of Williamsburg: Public intoxication, promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense, third-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense and possession of a controlled substance in an improper container - first offense.
- Anna Rice, 31, Toledo, OH: Five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more, first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree criminal mischief.
- Hallie Rider, 46, of Rockhold: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense.
- Woodburn Schlicht, 59, of Corbin: Receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more and resisting arrest.
- James Shelby, 33, of Corbin: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more, public intoxication and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Carol Smith, 38, of Williamsburg: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
- Derrick Taylor, 51, address unknown: Second-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Christopher West, 41, of Williamsburg: Second-degree assault.
- William White, 38, of Knoxville, TN: Two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants - first offense and driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended.
- John Willis, 65, of Corbin: Two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense.
- Jamie Wilson, 51, of Corbin: Two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense, three counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Ryan Wilson, 35, of Stearns, KY: First-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - first offense and first-degree persistent felony offender.
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence.
