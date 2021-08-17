WHITLEY COUNTY — A Rockholds woman was indicted for murder by a Whitley County grand jury on Monday.
Allison Harvey, 32, was charged on the count of murder as well as operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense.
The indictment states that on May 26, Harvey committed the offense of murder "when under the circumstance manifesting extreme indifference to human life, she wantonly drove a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and engaged in conduct which created a grave risk to another person and in doing so caused the death of William Hale."
Others indicted by the Whitley County grand jury and their charges include:
- Danielle Bundy, 44, of Rockholds: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third or greater offense; first-degree promoting contraband
- Jennifer Grubb, 27, of Corbin: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense
- Vincent Martin, 32, of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
- Mark Frisby, 41, of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense
- Melissa Schwartz, 40, of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
- Tiffany Morgan, 34, of Corbin: two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
- William Begley, 25, of Fourmile: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more; first-degree criminal mischief
- Gregory Sokira, 50, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
- Steven Garrett, 30, of Milton, Kentucky: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; first-degree wanton endangerment
- Jason Barnett, 43, of Corbin: two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense
- Latoya Dople, 35, of Newcomb, Tennessee: two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense
- Margaret Hicks, 44, of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense
- William Padgett, 35, of Duff, Tennessee: first-degree wanton endangerment; two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense
- Jeffery Chandler, 46, of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second offense
- Brandon Hill, 41, of Corbin: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second offense
- Teddy Veach, 41, of Rockholds: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense
- Glennus Anderson, 49, of Siler: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense
- Cheryl Musick, 53, of Jellico, Tennessee: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense
- Billy Rose, 65, of Jellico, Tennessee: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense
- Teresa Burnett, 48, of Williamsburg: two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense
- James Mayton, 46, of Williamsburg: two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense
- Richard Davis, 37, of Williamsburg: four counts of third-degree assault
- Danny Peace,46, of Williamsburg: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Phillip Huddleston, 40, of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
- Michael Mills, 33, of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
- Charles D. Durham II, 40, of Corbin: unlawful transaction with a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana
- Nathaniel Preston, 20, of Corbin: unlawful transaction with a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana
- Laura Parker, 37, of Corbin: unlawful transaction with a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana
- Latorian McFerren, 39, of Rossville, Tennessee: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; first-degree fleeing or evading police
- Ethan Atwood, 22, of Liberty, Kentucky: second-degree burglary
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not an admission of guilt or a conviction.
