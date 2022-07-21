WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Fiscal Court meeting was business as usual on Tuesday afternoon.
Whitley Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. brought up the first item on the agenda which was to approve Ordinance 2022-05 pertaining to Firestone Industrial Product, which has been on the agenda now for several meetings but was tabled again to resolve remaining details. The project involves a $50 million investment to expand the manufacturing facility.
Also on the agenda were several items to adopt Gorman Bonnie Lane and Amy Lane into the county road system, which were approved. There was also a petition to close a section of The Old Savoy Road so that it could be given back to homeowners, a motion which was also approved.
The Fiscal Court also approved a $2 raise for employees as part of the employee pay rates as presented.
In other business, the court approved:
• presentation of Whitley County Clerk’s excess fees for 2021.
• the Whitley County Detention Center Policy and Procedures Manual, as well as the jail’s annual report.
• the Whitley County Sheriff Quarterly Report for Second Quarter 2022 as well as the incoming sheriff Local Tax Settlement for 2022.
• Renewal Service Contract with Johnson Controls.
