The Whitley County Fine Arts Center featured several painted and carved pumpkins on Thursday and Friday of last week. The pumpkins were submitted by community members for a Halloween contest. The competition saw several creative entries for this year's competition. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Whitley County Fine Arts Center hosts pumpkin contest
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mary Mollie Kelley, 93, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at her residence. Born March 14, 1927, in Mummie, Kentucky, she was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Martha Messer Vickers, brothers Harmie (Della) Vickers, Homer (Janice) Vickers, and Herman (V…
Mary T. Paniconi, age 85, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday Oct. 31, 2020 at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico, Tennessee. She was born in Pell City, Alabama and was preceded in death by her Husbands, Joe Calia and Carl Paniconi; Son, Ricky Ray Hannah; Parents, James Weston Taylor and Mary Turner…
Most Popular
Articles
- NLMS teacher suspended pending investigation into inappropriate sexual conduct allegations
- 'Red zone recommendations' to take affect Monday after record week
- Journalist dedicated to finding truth in 5 unsolved murders
- Corbin banker appointed to membership council at American Bankers Association
- Ky. high court won't hear appeal of award in neighbor’s attack on Paul
- CORBIN SPOILS JUMPERS’ HOMECOMING: Redhounds forced and recovered four straight fumbles, three of which led to points added to the scoreboard
- FOUR-CLOSURE: Corbin captures fourth straight 13th Region championship with four-set win over Whitley County
- Louisville trio arrested after pound of meth discovered in vehicle
- PROFILE: Moore wants to bring Washington DC experience to city commission
- East Bernstadt woman charged with murder of boyfriend
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.