Whitley County FFA receives sponsorship from Whitley BOE

WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County High School FFA Land Judging Team did a presentation for the Whitley County Conservation District at the monthly board meeting. The students that attended were Leslie Monhollen, Meghan Steely, Kayla Shelley and Breanna Walker. Also in attendance was Whitley County teacher Brian Prewitt. Other members of the land judging team that were not in attendance were Chelsey Logan and RJ Osbourne.
Whitley County's land judging team placed first in region and first in State qualifying them for national competition. The national competition will be held in Oklahoma the week of May 3-5. Meghan Steely was the highest individual in the state competition.
This competition involves the students looking at a site and making determinations on it such as the slope, depth, texture and amount of erosion. The students then take those judgements that they made and develop a conservation plan for the site to determine what its best uses will be and to conserve it for the future. The Whitley County Conservation District Board congratulated the WCHS FFA Chapter along with their teachers on their accomplishments. The board voted to sponsor the group; Board Chairman Lee Edd Sears presented them a check in the amount of $1,000.
