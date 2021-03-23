WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County High School FFA members had recent success at the regional speaking competitions held virtually.
The students competed in impromptu speaking meaning they received their specific speaking topic from their chosen area the evening before, then gave a 3-6 minute speech to a panel of judges through a virtual format.
The students who placed first and second in the region advance onto compete at the State FFA Convention in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky in June.
Jacob Canada earned Superior 1st place in Ag Mechanics.
Breanna Thornton won Superior 1st place in Nursery and Landscaping.
Kayla Shelley garnered Superior 1st place in Fruit and Vegetable.
Leslie Monhollen earned Superior 1st place in Extemporaneous Speaking.
Emma Zehr won Superior 1st place in Greenhouse.
Alicyn Croley garnered Excellent rating in Small Animal.
Tanisha Bennett earned Superior 3rd in Sheep and Goats.
Lanaya Hill garnered Excellent rating in Horse.
Lauren Mattney earned Superior 3rd in Dairy.
