Whitley County FFA/Greenhouse announced on Wednesday that the Wrigley Taproom and Eatery in downtown Corbin will now be serving lettuce that was harvested in the Whitley County High School Greenhouse through their hydroponic system. This was the greenhouse's first official order from a small, local business. | Photos Courtesy of Whitley County FFA/Greenhouse
Whitley County FFA greenhouse to supply Wrigley with lettuce
By Emily Adams-Bentley
Staff Writer
