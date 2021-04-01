Whitley County Farmers Market preparing for another season with fundraising event April 13

WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Farmers Market is gearing up for another season and is asking for the community’s help in getting their year off to a good start.
On Tuesday, April 13, the Whitley County Farmers Market will be hosting a fundraising event at the Wrigley Taproom and Eatery in Downtown Corbin. If you dine at The Wrigley from 5 p.m. until close on that day, a portion of the proceeds will go to the farmers market.
Because the farmers market is a nonprofit organization, it relies solely on grants and fundraising opportunities and after the difficulties of this past year, Whitley County Farmers Market Manager Andrew Modica said it is now more important than ever that the community supports their local farmers.
“They’ve got bills like everybody else, you know,” he said. “They have got to survive too. And it’s good to support local farmers because you know where your food is coming from.”
Modica said the farmers market hopes to have T-shirts for sale during the fundraising event, as well. The shirts will feature a design created by Julia Centers, who won the T-shirt contest hosted by the farmers market.
Centers’ design was chosen out of 16 designs entered into the contest, which Modica said was narrowed down to five by the Farmers Market Board and then the community was allowed to vote between those five.
“We had over 1,000 people vote, maybe 1,400,” he said.
Though opening day for Corbin is still over a month away, Modica said plans for this year’s market have already been put in place.
Much of the COVID-19 safety guidelines that were put in place last year will be used again for this year’s market.
“We recommend that they wear a mask and of course, we’ll be social distanced outside because it’s all outside again,” he said.
Again this year, there will be no live music or food sampling. Last year, the market offered the opportunity to order online and pick up via curbside but Modica said he doesn’t think that will be offered again this year.
The Kentucky Double Dollars Program will be offered again this year for customers who receive EBT and SNAP, Modica said they would double it up to $12.
The farmers market will also have senior vouchers again this year and the Whitley County Health Department will also have WIC vouchers this year.
The Whitley County Farmers Market is scheduled to open at its Corbin location at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 in downtown Corbin. Market days in Corbin will remain on Tuesdays from 5-8 p.m. Opening day in Williamsburg will be on May 20 at Bill Woods Park at 5 p.m. and will be held every Thursday.
The market will also be open beginning on June 5 in Goldbug at the Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office and will be open the first Saturday of every month and on June 19 in Tattersall and will be held the third Saturday of every month.
If you are interested in becoming a vegetable vendor with the Whitley County Farmers Market, contact the Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office. You may pick up an application at the extension office, the Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsburg or at the Corbin Public Library.
