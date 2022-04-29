The Whitley County Farmers Market returned for the season on Tuesday. Opening day was held at Nibroc Park in Corbin from 5-8 p.m., which it will be held there each week through the end of September. The farmers market offers locally made products as well as local produce. The Whitley County Farmers Market will be in Goldbug at the Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring a plant sale. Opening day for that location is set for May 7 and the farmers market will be there the first Saturday of each month through the season. The farmers market will be in downtown Williamsburg every Thursday throughout the season after its opening day at that location on May 19 from 5-7 p.m. | Photos by Erin Cox
Whitley County Farmers Market opens season in Corbin
