Saturday was the kick-off for the Whitley County Farmers Market at the Whitley County Cooperative Extension. A variety of homespun yarn, handmade brooms and other woodturning products such as bottle stoppers, fresh garden plants, and farm-fresh duck and chicken eggs were available for the community to purchase from several vendors. The Whitley County Farmers Market at the Cooperative Extension in Goldbug is scheduled to happen on the first of every month in Williamsburg from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. The farmers market also comes to Corbin from 5-8 p.m on Tuesdays as well as in downtown Williamsburg from 5-7 p.m. on Thursdays. | Photos by Mara Miller

