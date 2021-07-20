Hundreds were on hand to take part in this year’s Whitley County Fair horse show. The show’s various categories provided a range to include both beginner and veteran horsemen, and included a stick-horse race for those youngsters not yet ready to climb onto the saddle. Miss Whitley County Fair Bella Webb of Lexington passed out ribbons and trophies to the winners of each category. The fair was Thursday through Saturday and featured a demolition derby and mud bog as well. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

