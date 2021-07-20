Hundreds were on hand to take part in this year’s Whitley County Fair horse show. The show’s various categories provided a range to include both beginner and veteran horsemen, and included a stick-horse race for those youngsters not yet ready to climb onto the saddle. Miss Whitley County Fair Bella Webb of Lexington passed out ribbons and trophies to the winners of each category. The fair was Thursday through Saturday and featured a demolition derby and mud bog as well. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Whitley County Fair rounds out another year
- By Jarrod Mills Staff Writer
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Orris "Bud" Weatherton Reynolds III, age 68, died suddenly July 5, 2021 at home in Laredo, TX. Services: Arch L. Heady at Resthaven & Resthaven Memorial Park, Louisville, Ky. Interment at Resthaven Memorial Park. www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/louisville-ky/arch-l-heady-at-resthaven
Most Popular
Articles
- Former SLHS teacher pleads guilty to sex abuse, sodomy
- BREAKING NEWS: Two men accused of dog abuse found 'not guilty'
- Whitley grand jury indicts two for murder in shooting death of Corbin man
- WALK-OFF WIN: Easton Hendrickson's run-scoring single gives Corbin 11U All-Stars 8-7 win over Russell-Flatwoods
- Corbin Tourism taking next steps on farmers market pavilion
- AN OLYMPIC DECISION: South Laurel grad invited to train for chance to be on USA Bobsled team
- Whitley County Fair kicks off today
- Salvage operations begin Friday to free cruise ship
- CMS teacher named semifinalist for Ky. Teacher of the Year
- London man reportedly involved in Clay County fatal shooting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.