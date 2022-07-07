WHITLEY COUNTY — It's time once again to crown the fairest of the Whitley County Fair.
Monday, July 4, marked the deadline to enter into the annual fair's pageants, which will be held by at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center this Friday and Saturday.
Contestants in the Miss (ages 16-20) and Mrs. divisions will compete Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.
The divisions competing Saturday include the Baby; Little Miss and Little Mr. (ages 5-7) where the children will be competing as a couple; Pre-Teen Miss for 8- to 12-year-olds; and Teen Miss for 13- to 15-year-olds. Those contests will start Saturday at 11 a.m. The event will be sponsored by the University of the Cumberlands with a donation of a scholarship for the Miss and 1st runner-up. Pepsi is donating $500 for a scholarship. The Williamsburg Flower Shop is donating two bouquets for the Miss and Mrs. winners. Flower Boutique of Williamsburg will also be donating three bouquets of flowers for Little Miss, Preteen, and Teen winners.
The Whitley County Beauty Pageant is open to contestants from all over Kentucky. This means any girl from any county in the state can come compete to represent Whitley County at a state level.
“It introduces our fair to people from different parts of the state,” pageant director Michele Calton explained. “It has highlighted our county fair and drawn more interest to our area.”
This is Calton’s first year as the director of the Miss Pageant. Calton has hosted the Whitley County Little Miss and Mr., Pre-teen, and Teen pageants along with the baby pageants for several years. She has also been involved in pageantry for over 34 years in roles from pageant mom to director.
Calton is a certified judge with multiple pageant systems. She has judged at local county fairs as well as at national levels.
“I encourage people to come to the pageant to support contestants and the fair," she said. "Now that the restrictions are being lifted we can come together to enjoy and support pageantry and celebrate our beautiful contestants as they compete to represent our beautiful county.”
The Whitley County Fair itself is set to run next week from July 13 to July 16.
