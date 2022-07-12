Whitley County Fair kicks off with pageant

WILLIAMSBURG -- Thirteen young ladies graced the stage at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center Friday night -- vying for the title of Miss Whitley County Fair 2022.
The competition was for girls between the ages of 16 and 21.
Taking the crown this year was Ally Alred, a Harlan native who currently attends the University of the Cumberlands. She told the Times-Tribune that she feels as though the title brings her full circle, as she's been competing in pageants since she was a little girl.
As Miss Whitley County Fair, Alred won a scholarship from the university as well as $500 from Pepsi.
The fair gets underway in earnest on Wednesday with free admission for events starting at 5 p.m. including an antique tractor show, corn hole tournament and live music.
A demolition derby highlights the activities on Thursday. The popular horse show is slated for Friday, while the mud bog rounds out the fair on Saturday.
Gates open at 5 p.m. each night, with a $10 admission per person starting Thursday. Children under 10 are admitted free.
