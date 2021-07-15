Whitley County Fair kicks off today

WHITLEY COUNTY - The Whitley County Fair returns this week after last year’s event was cancelled as a result of the pandemic. With events from a horse show, corn hole tournament, craft bazaar, and the event’s first-ever demolition derby, the Whitley County Fair has something for everybody to enjoy.
Hosted at the Whitley County Fairgrounds off of Clear Creek Road in Savoy, the demolition derby kicks off this week’s events Thursday evening beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets will costs $10 per person at the gates which are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Children under 10 get in for free. A full list of rules for the derby can be found on the Whitley County Fair’s Facebook page. There is a $20 entry fee to participate in the event.
“We just wanted to add something that would maybe get some more people in and try to make it more interesting for the county,” said Randy Meadors on bringing the derby to this year’s fair.
On Friday, the fair will host the Whitley County Fair Horse Show. Registration for those interested in participating will be from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. with the show’s start time scheduled for 7 p.m. The horse show will feature a stick horse race for children 12 and under. Stick horses will not be provided by the fair. There will also be a lead line for children 12 and under, both it and the stick horse race are free to enter.
The show will feature a variety of categories. Entries into these categories will cost $10. The final two categories, championship walking and championship racking, will cost $15 to enter.
During the horse show’s intermission an egg toss event will take place, with $20 being awarded to the winning team. It will cost $5 per team to participate in the egg toss.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., the fair will host a free tractor show that Meadors says will feature old tractors, antique cars, and whatever else people want to bring and show off. There will also be a free kids pedal tractor race and a crafts bazaar.
“People set up tents and sell homemade blankets, quilts, soaps, and other stuff,” Meadors said, also noting that homemade food would not be sold during the bazaar. “It’s kind of like an old times farmers market.”
The fair will also host a corn hole tournament Saturday morning beginning at 10 a.m. with registration scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20 per team. Meadors said the winning purse would be determined based on the number of teams that sign up for the tournament.
Saturday night will feature what Meadors says is the fair’s most popular event, the mud bog. This year’s mud bog is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. Entry fee is $10 at the gate. More than $2,000 will be given away in prize money across the mud bog’s various categories.
The mud bog’s ATV class is $5 per entry with the first place finisher receiving $50, second place will receive $30, while third place gets $20. The side-by-side class winner will receive $80, second place $60, and third place will receive $40. The side-by-side class entry fee is $10. It costs $20 to enter the mud bog’s street class with the winner receiving $120. Second place will receive $80, and third place will get $60.
The 34” and under class costs $20 per entry with the winner being awarded $150, second place getting $75, and third $55. 35”-38” costs $30 per entry. The winner of this class will receive $175, second place will be awarded $85, and third $60.
The mud bog will feature multiple mud-run foot races with two separate races for kids. Children 11 and under will compete against one another, while children 12-15 will compete in the other race. The boy and girl to finish in first place during each race will win $50. There will also be a ladies mud-run foot race for participants age 16 and older. The winner will be awarded $100.
The mud bog’s last event will be the outlaw class, which Meadors says is an anything goes type of category.
“Those guys will spend $25,000-$30,000 on an engine,” he said on outlaw class participants. “They can do anything and everything. Most of them don’t even burn gas, they burn like alcohol, stuff like that in them.”
The outlaw class costs $50 per entry. The winner will be awarded $400, while second place takes home $200, and third place gets $100. A full list of the mud bog’s rules and regulations can be found on the fair’s Facebook page.
