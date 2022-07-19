WILLIAMSBURG — The 2022 Whitley County Fair kicked off July 8 with the crowning of Ally Alred as Miss Whitley County and wrapped up Saturday night with a Mud Bog.
In between, Thursday night featured a demolition derby, where one of the cars caught fire midway through the event. The driver was fine but the car had to be extinguished and towed off the track.
Alred was in attendance as her first official appearance as Miss Whitley County to support the events at the fair.
“It was my first demolition derby and I had a blast! It was so rewarding getting to spend time with the community,” she said. “I look forward to what’s to come!”
The popular horse show took place on Friday. Owners brought out their gorgeous animals from mules to Tennessee Walkers for the show. It started with a stick horse ride and followed a lead line with riders 12 and under, Open Halter, Youth Walking, and then moved into Ladies Pleasure with 20 events in all that night.
With this year’s fair in the books, the community can look forward to next year’s festivities.
