Whitley County Constable Candidates
The Times-Tribune featured jailer candidates in last Tuesday's newspaper. Today we are featuring magistrate and constable candidates. Candidates in contested races were emailed the same survey asking them to complete and return it to provide voters with more information about themselves and their candidacy. The Primary Election is Tuesday, May 17.
1st District Constable
Anthony Akers
Age: 31
Occupation and current employer: General Manager Wendy’s of Williamsburg
Education: 2009 Graduate Williamsburg High School
Memberships: N/A
Family: Grandson of Bob and Amy Akers, Tom and Nannie Jane Hubbard. Son of Fred and Tonya Akers. Fiancé to Tessa Anderson. Father of three daughters, Alyssa Akers, Adalyn Akers, and Amy Akers.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: No
What qualifies you to hold this position: I believe I would excel in this position if given the opportunity because not only do I have 17 years of experience working with the public, but I also have an interest to make this a better community for everyone. My determination comes from being born and raised here as well as wanting the best possible community for my daughter to grow up in.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I felt a need to run this year because I want to promote a safer change within the community by communicating with all age groups to meet everyone’s needs and wants for our community. This is something I have always wanted to do and I feel like my passion and dedication makes me an excellent candidate.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. More patrols. It is my belief that a constable’s presence will decrease crime levels. I am ready to put forth the time and effort it’s going to take to make these patrols more frequent.
2. More efficient paper service. The lawyers and courts depend upon papers being served in a timely manner. I plan to ensure I handle every paper service in this timely manner.
3. Stronger community & law enforcement relationship. To ensure everyone’s needs get met within the community, the law enforcement and community need to work together to achieve its goals. As constable, I will be an advocate for both sides to strengthen this relationship. My phone number is 606-521-2942 you can call, text, Facebook message me with any questions or concerns.
___
Lonnie Foley - Did not respond
--------------
3rd District Constable
Tyler Burdine - Did not respond
___
Jordan Davis - Did not respond
___
Zandell Jones - Did not respond
___
Vancil Moses - Did not respond
___
Justin Oaks
Age: 31
Occupation and current employer: Owner of Oaks Seal Coating Co.
Education: 2010 Graduate of Whitley County High School
Memberships: N/A
Family: My wife is Brittany Oaks, we've been married for 10 yrs, we've been together for a total of 18 yrs. We're middle school sweethearts! We have 3 children: Nevaeh Grace Oaks, she's 15 yrs old, Boone Gatlin Oaks, he's 2 yrs old, and Everhett Asher Oaks, he's 8 months old.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: No
What qualifies you to hold this position: I worked for the Whitley Co Detention Center for 5 years. I was 1st shift Sargent and 3rd shift supervisor. I'm trained in CPR. I worked closely with law enforcement while working there. I have great people skills.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I want to make our community as safe as possible and I feel I have the knowledge and the ability to do just that.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. I feel the top three issues in this race are patrolling the schools and churches in the district, serving the necessary paperwork in a timely manner, and reaching out to the community to listen to any concerns they may have. As a father I feel the need to patrol the schools and keep them as safe as possible for our children and to patrol our churches to keep them clean and safe for the community.
2. Serving paperwork efficiently keeps the workflow moving smoothly and prevents backups and longer wait times. The whole system works better when paperwork is where it needs to be, when it needs to be there.
3. Lastly I feel that having an open line of communication with the community is key to working as a team to accomplish goals.
___
David Rowe - Did not respond
----------
4th District Constable
Andy Moses
Incumbent
Age: 38
Occupation and employer: Autobody Technician (Tony’s Frame & Body)
Education: I graduated from Whitley County High School in 2002, and then attended 2 years at The University of The Cumberlands.
Memberships: I attend Redemption Life Center in London. I am a member, and current President of the Whitley/McCreary Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #61.
Family: I am the son of Tony & Darla Moses. I am married to Cindy (Meadors) Moses, and we have two daughters McKinley and Hadley.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected or held elected office? If so, please describe: I was first elected as Whitley County Constable in 2010, and took office in January of 2011. I am currently seeking re-election for my fourth term.
What qualifies you to hold this position: I have served nearly three terms as your fourth district Constable, and I now have almost 12 years of experience to offer. I have worked with numerous officers from several different agencies in my time in office. I have used that as a learning experience to further my knowledge in order to better serve you. I am hardworking, and I care about this county, and the communities that I have been elected to serve.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: As I had mentioned earlier, I have now almost completed my third term as your fourth district Constable. I enjoy serving this county, and I always hope to make a positive impact on those I come in contact with. Holding this office gives me an opportunity to do what I can, with the resources that are available to me to try and make our county a little better place to live and raise a family.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. I feel as though the top three issues in this race are maintaining a level of professionalism, which I have always strived to do and will continue to.
2. Having a good working relationship with the other agencies within the county.
3. Continuing to build and maintain a good relationship with the people that I serve. If re-elected I will continue to regularly patrol the communities within my district. I will continue to keep watch on your churches and businesses. I will remain dependable when called upon and do my best to maintain a working relationship with the other agencies within our county. I will also demonstrate professionalism and treat everyone with the courtesy and respect that they deserve. I would like to ask you for your vote and continued support. Thank you & God Bless.
What is a constable?
Constables were first made constitutional officers under Kentucky’s constitution of 1850. Section 99 of the present constitution requires the election of one constable in each justice of peace (magistrate) district within a county. The number of districts in a county can vary from three to eight.
Today, constables are defined as peace officers who possess the same law enforcement powers as sheriffs, corners, and jailers and are eligible for the same police training provided to other peace officers. They may execute warrants, summonses, subpoenas, attachments, notices, rules, and orders of the court in all criminal, penal, and civil cases. Constables are also permitted, upon approval of the county fiscal court, to equip vehicles used as emergency vehicles with flashing, rotating, or oscillating blue lights and a siren, whistle or bell.
To be eligible to run for constable, one must be at least 24 years old, a Kentucky citizen, a resident of the state for two years and a resident of the county and district one year prior to the election. Similar to other positions, before taking office, constables must execute bond at a minimum amount of $10,000, approved by the fiscal court. Constables serve four-year terms.
