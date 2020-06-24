WHITLEY COUNTY -- For a number of years the Whitley County Cattlemen's Association has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a Whitley County senior with plans to pursue a degree in agriculture. This year's recipient is Felicia Eversole, daughter of Sherrie and Dennis Eversole, and a Whitley County High School senior who plans to attend the University of the Cumberlands pursuing a pre-veterinary degree.
Among her achievements Eversole can list a GPA of 4.0; 2018-2020 Secretary of the Whitley County High School Future Farmers of America chapter, 2019-2020 Secretary BETA Club, volleyball team, National Honor's Society, and Junior's Honors Society.
In addition, she has been a volunteer at her church and local veterinary clinic.
In her letter of recommendation for Eversole, KY College Coach at WCHS Jessica Jones described her as "a very bright student, 4.059 GPA and she has an absolutely glowing personality. I know that if she is given the chance that she will be successful in college and I believe that she will come back after graduation and be able to contribute to our community."
The Whitley County Cattlemen's Association is pleased to recognize the academic achievement and leadership qualities of Felicia by awarding her our 2020 scholarship as well as a four-year membership in our association. Further, we count it a privilege to be able to contribute to her career goals and pledge to monitor and applaud her progress as she pursues her goals to be a veterinarian.
