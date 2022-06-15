Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association presents scholarships to seniors 

WHITLEY COUNTY — For a number of years, the Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a senior with plans to pursue a degree in agriculture. This year’s applicants made it impossible to choose just one, so both were awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
Leslie Monhollen from Whitley County High School is planning to attend UK and major in agriculture education.
Maggie Powers from Corbin High School is planning to attend the University of the Cumberlands majoring in biology then on to veterinary school.
Both Maggie and Leslie were present at the May meeting of the Cattlemen’s Association where they were presented with a certificate of achievement recognizing their academic excellence and community service.
Garrett Croley, WCCA President stated, “The future of Agriculture in Whitley County is bright with young women like these leading the way!”
The Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association is pleased to recognize the academic achievement and leadership qualities of Leslie and Maggie by awarding them our 2022 scholarships as well as a four-year membership in our association. Further, we count it a privilege to be able to contribute to their career goals and pledge to monitor and applaud their progress as they pursue a career in Agriculture.
