Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association installs officers, directors for 2022  

WHITLEY COUNTY — After a year of being mostly sidelined by COVID, the Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association installed two new officers and three new board members for 2022. New officers were Garrett Croley, President, and Josh Wilson, Vice President. Newly installed board members were Steve Prewitt, Roger Wilson, and Eric Reeves.
Tim Croley, Eugene Smith, and Jason Conlin remain as board members. Harry Alder continues to serve as secretary, and Eskridge Shelton as Treasurer. With approximately 100 members, the association is open to anyone in Whitley County who is interested in farming or better management of their land.
The Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association is a unique organization that affects people of the county in a variety of ways. Many people think of the delicious food served at the Cattlemen’s booth. They wait with eager anticipation to feast on a ribeye steak sandwich or cheeseburger!
For farmers in the county, it’s not only a source of camaraderie and fellowship with other farmers, it's also a source of education about herd management, herd health, forage and crop management, and overall farm Improvements. Members have the opportunity to attend state and national livestock and equipment shows. They also gain the opportunity to apply for grants through the County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP) or KY State Cost Share Program. These funds are then used to improve their farm operations. This diverse group of individuals join together in the vital role of promoting cattle as a food source and farming as a way of life.
Among the most important activities of the Association is its support of the Vocational Agriculture program and its support of youth in agriculture. Each year at least one and sometimes two college scholarships are made available for students planning on pursuing a degree in agriculture. Grants to fund leadership training for FFA Officers and students are also provided. When the FFA club has its awards banquet, Cattlemen step up to help provide the food. Former students are today’s leaders in agriculture, while current students will be leaders of tomorrow. The Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association is proud of the role it has played in improving agriculture in the county and state.
Anyone interested in more information about becoming a member or about the activities of the Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association may contact any of the officers or board of directors. Dues are only $20 per year and new members receive a free Cattlemen’s hat and T-shirt when they join.
