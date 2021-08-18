WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Board of Education approved on Thursday awarding a construction contract and associated direct purchase orders for the new Whitley County Career and Technical (CTE) project to Van Hook Enterprises, Inc. in the amount of $3,192,950. This decision comes after last month’s decision by the board to extend bidding period for the project allowing more time for contractors to obtain materials.
Beth Bauer with RossTarrant Architects, the architectural firm helping oversee the project, said the board received two bids for the construction contract. Van Hook Enterprises’ bid was the lowest when considering not only the base bid of the project, but all of the alternates the school board was considering, as well.
The board chose to go with all of the alternates previously discussed that include a 2,000 square foot temperature controlled area for the school’s JROTC program to practice and perform physical training, and matching colored brick and metalwork to the already existing buildings on Whitley County High School’s campus.
“It will really look nice. Basically for the $3.1 million and some change, we will get everything we wanted including the color matching the brick, and 2,000 square feet for our JROTC program,” commented Superintendent John Siler.
The new building is slated to be built next to the high school’s freshman wing with a brick facade base that sits about 10-11 feet high with a pre-engineered metal finish running the rest of the building’s length. It will provide both electrical and carpentry classrooms along with labs on campus for Whitley County students.
With the previously approved delay in the project, school officials are hopeful the building could be finished in the fall of 2022, with students able to take classes in the new building beginning January 2023.
The board also approved awarding a contract for special inspections and testing for the CTE project to CSI in the amount of $19,100. Bauer said the testing was a third-party observation in ensuring the building is designed and built properly; the district has already had geological surveys taken of the area. On Thursday, school board members also approved a revised BG-1 for the project, which is now expected to cost a total of around $3.6 million.
