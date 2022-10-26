WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Board of Education moved forward with efforts to develop future teachers with the approval of an MOA (memorandum of agreement) with the Kentucky Department of Education.
Meeting in regular session last Thursday evening, the board approved the MOA involving a two-year grant for the Project Early Entry Plan (PEEP), designed to develop an interest in the teaching profession for students attending Whitley County Middle School. The $25,000 grant will be used to pay a certified teacher to conduct an after school program as well as summer program of two and a half weeks to complement the Teaching and Learning Career Pathway currently available at the Whitley County High School (WCHS).
Superintendent John Siler noted that the high school’s career pathway offers dual credit through the University of the Cumberlands.
“Obviously there’s a need for teachers,” he said, referring to the oft-reported teacher shortage. “This is us just trying to stay ahead of this, kind of an extension of ‘grow your own’ and taking it down to 7th and 8th grade.”
The MOA was approved unanimously on a motion from member Brenda Rose with a second from vice chair J.E. Jones.
In other business, the school board:
• accepted a $44,922 offer of assistance from the Kentucky Education Technology Systems (KETS) program, which the district must fully match, to keep their technology network and student devices up to date.
• heard a presentation on the 2021-22 audit report from a representative of Marr, Miller & Myers, PSC. Later in the meeting, board members approved the overall audit report as well as the audited finance report and balance sheet.
• heard an update on several construction projects from RossTarrant architect Suzanne Irwin. She noted that the WCHS Career and Technical Education building is at approximately 71% completion; Oak Grove Elementary School cafeteria expansion, 75%; WCHS PE addition, just getting underway with excavation; and Whitley County North Elementary, 98% complete.
• approved LE Gregg Associates to conduct core samples and other testing in the amount of $8,909.16 ahead of the foundation design for the WCHS Athletic Improvements project.
The meeting closed with an executive session to discuss proposed or pending litigation.
