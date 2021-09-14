Whitley County BOE approves working budget for 2021-22

WHITLEY COUNTY - During Thursday evening’s meeting, members of the Whitley County School Board unanimously approved the district’s working budget for the 2021-2022 school year, which includes funding for new projects and the purchase of new school buses for the district.
Superintendent John Siler said this year’s working budget had a 3.5 percent contingency built into it; the state requires that each school district includes at least a 2 percent contingency in their working budgets.
“There’s other things within the working budget, such as weekly budget for maybe building repairs, purchase of new equipment, buses, you know different things like that,” explained Siler.
As Siler eluded to, board members later unanimously approved the purchase of three 78 passenger rear engine buses and one 72 passenger conventional bus. Siler said the purchase comes at the behest of the district’s transportation director, Bobbie Blakley.
“We were able to put those in the working budget. So, we have budgeted for this,” Siler noted. “We want to try to keep our kid as safe as possible with working new updated equipment, whether it’s the computers we have here at the school, or the Chromebooks we send them home with, or the buses we get them to and from school,” he added.
The total cost for the four school buses will cost the school district approximately $470,000. However, Siler did note that cost included a camera system currently being used by the school district.
“I think there’s three interior cameras, they have a system that our technology coordinator, Kevin Anderson, has become familiar with,” Siler said. “We can download video and it’s really a nice safety feature,” he continued, saying the district's current fleet of buses currently use that same camera system.
Because of the pandemic and backlog on school buses orders, Siler said he didn’t see the district receiving the school buses during the current school year.
Board members also approved a project that will see the roof repaired at Whitley County Middle School. On Thursday, board members approved a BG-1 for the project, which comes a year after the middle school’s HVAC system was replaced. The project also comes after repairs were done to roof of the middle school’s science wing last fall. This go around, board members are wanting to repair the roof over the school’s seventh and eights grade wings, as well as the roof over the school’s gymnasium.
“So basically there at the middle school, you would have a brand new HVAC system and then basically it’s like a new roof on that school,” noted Siler. “This should keep that school in good, working condition for several years to come.”
Siler said the roof covering the seventh grade wing had seen a PVC membrane put over it around 15 years ago, but that the rest of the roof (save what was repaired last fall) was the school’s original roofing. The latest project is expected to cost approximately $933,869.
In other school district news:
-Acting on behalf of the school district, Siler applied for Whitley County High School to become a local-area technology center. WCHS Principal Julie Osborne said that if the school is approved, becoming a local-area technology center would help open the door to funding opportunities to be used by the district to improve the career-pathway programs currently offered by the high school. Osborne said the school currently has 11 teachers teaching 13 career pathways, and it hopes to add two additional teachers and two additional pathways within the next 24 months.
“We are really excited about this. We have that title now, so in the future when that funding becomes available, it may give us an opportunity to grow even more trades here,” explained Siler. “We’re excited about it. I love the direction the high school’s CTE (Career Technical Education) program is taking.
-The board unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement addendum to EKU student teacher placement agreement. Dr. Ralph Johnson, Special Education Director for Whitley County, explained the addendum would allow EKU students who are in the school’s communication disorder program the ability to work in schools throughout Whitley County’s district similar to student teachers.
-A group of four parents approached the board asking that it not comply with the Kentucky Board of Education’s mask mandate in effect at the time. One parent spoke on behalf of the group and read aloud a letter addressed to the board.
“We are imploring you to stand with the real science and freedom and umask all children,” the letter read.
Board chair Brenda Hill asked if the group would prefer the board send out a survey to parents across the district asking for their opinion on the matter. The group never formally answered Hill's inquiry. After the meeting however, it was learned the state legislature had ended the statewide mandate, overriding Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto on the matter. Lawmakers' decision will now see masking decisions shifted to local school boards.
