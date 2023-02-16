LEXINGTON — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced Wednesday that the agency is investing $50,000 to help Whitley County purchase three law enforcement vehicles.
“Rural Kentucky is easily one of the most beautiful places in the country, and we are committed to helping the people who call it home have every opportunity to succeed while staying in rural Kentucky,” said Carew. “Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration, the Rural Development-led Rural Partners Network is connecting rural communities with resources that will help them thrive for generations.”
Whitley County Fiscal Court will use a $50,000 Community Facilities grant to purchase three trucks for local law enforcement. These vehicles will help officers respond to emergencies and provide efficient and effective law enforcement and emergency response in one of Kentucky’s persistent poverty counties.
Launched in April 2022 and expanded in November 2022, the Rural Partners Network is now active in 36 community networks in 10 states and Puerto Rico.
Community networks receive on-the-ground support from full-time federal staff who live and work locally. These staff members provide technical assistance based on each community’s needs, helping them navigate federal programs, build relationships and prepare successful applications for funding.
Rural Partners Network communities also benefit from coordination through other federal efforts such as the Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization and President Joe Biden’s Justice40 Initiative. The Rural Prosperity Interagency Policy Council, co-led by the White House Domestic Policy Council and USDA, advises the RPN program and shares lessons learned through RPN for policy consideration. A team of rural desk officers representing each participating federal agency or regional commission supports the RPN program and community networks.
Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
