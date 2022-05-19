PULASKI COUNTY — A third-district constable candidate in Tuesday's primary election was arrested Monday on an indictment warrant out of Pulaski County.
Tyler G. Burdine of Williamsburg was indicted by a Pulaski County grand jury on May 5. Burdine was indicted on the charge for first-degree rape by engaging in sexual intercourse with a girlfriend at the time by forcible compulsion and first-degree sodomy by engaging in deviate sexual intercourse with the same person by forcible compulsion.
The indictment says the incident happened on April 19, 2019, through April 20, 2019, in Pulaski County.
He was arrested by Whitley County Sheriff's Department and booked in the Whitley County Detention Center at 3:24 p.m. Monday. He was released Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Burdine's wife, Brooke Burdine, posted on Facebook Monday, "This is all stemming from [a] relationship from 5 years ago. He had a child with this woman and he went to do DNA and get visitation rights and not even a week later she went and pressed rape charges against him. People can believe what they want and how they want to view my husband. But I know the man I married."
Burdine did not win the third-district constable race.
